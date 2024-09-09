Rays vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, Sept. 9 (Back This Run Line Trend)
The Philadelphia Phillies are 22 games over .500 at home this season, and they’ll look to keep that rolling as sizable favorites on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Tampa Bay is in fourth place in the AL East and likely out of the playoff mix, but it could be a frisky team in this spot since it is .500 on the road in 2024.
Philly has a big lead in the NL East (seven games over the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves), and it’s relying on lefty Cristopher Sanchez to keep that rolling on Monday.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, probable pitchers and my prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Rays vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Rays +1.5 (-125)
- Phillies -1.5 (+105)
Moneyline
- Rays: +170
- Phillies: -205
Total
- 8 (Over -102/Under -118)
Rays vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- Tampa Bay: Cole Sulser (0-0, 4.35 ERA)
- Philadelphia: Cristopher Sanchez (10-9, 3.45 ERA)
Rays vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Sept. 9
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Sun
- Rays record: 71-72
- Phillies record: 85-58
Rays vs. Phillies Key Players to Watch
Tampa Bay Rays
Christopher Morel: One of the key pieces of the Isaac Paredes trade at the deadline, Morel has struggled since coming to Tampa Bay, hitting .193 with just three homers and five runs batted in across 32 games. The Rays would love to see him finish the season strong and become a cornerstone in their offense going forward.
Philadelphia Phillies
Cristopher Sanchez: The lefty turned a gem in his first outing of September, allowing just two runs across seven innings in a win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Philadelphia is 14-13 in Sanchez’s starts, but he’s been pretty consistent, allowing three or fewer earned runs in 22 of his 27 outings.
Rays vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
We’re going to see a lot of the Tampa Bay bullpen in this game, as Sulser has worked as an opener in his three outings with the Rays.
He’s yet to allow a run, but I can’t see him working further than the third inning on Monday. That shouldn't be a major issue, as the Rays have a 3.71 bullpen ERA on the season – one of the best marks in MLB.
On the Philadelphia side, Sanchez has been solid in 2024, but Philly hasn’t run away with his starts.
So, in a game where they are -205 favorites, I have a hard time taking Philly on the run line.
Covering the run line as a favorite is tough, and the Phillies are 55-59 in that spot this season, including 32-34 on the run line as home favorites. Those are two of the best marks in the league, yet they’re still under 50 percent.
Meanwhile, the Rays are 29-17 on the run line as road underdogs (63.0 percent). Even though this has been a down season for the Rays, they’re just one game under .500 and 34-34 on the road.
They can at least hang around in this matchup.
Pick: Rays +1.5 (-125)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.