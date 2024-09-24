Rays vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Sept. 24 (Trust Tarik Skubal)
Both the Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers are both on winning streaks and alive in the AL wild card race, although Detroit has a much better path to playoff spot than the Rays.
The Tigers control their own destiny with a one-game lead on the Minnesota Twins for the final wild card spot while the Rays are four games back with six games to play.
Detroit closes out the season with Tampa Bay and then the league-worst Chicago White Sox, so it certainly has a shot to get back into the postseason for the first time since 2014.
To make things even better, AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal is on the mound for the Tigers in this one at home.
Can he lead them to a third straight win?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Tuesday’s afternoon matchup.
Rays vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Rays +1.5 (-148)
- Tigers -1.5 (+124)
Moneyline
- Rays: +145
- Tigers: -175
Total
- 7 (Over -102/Under -118)
Rays vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
- Tampa Bay: Ryan Pepiot (8-6, 3.64 ERA)
- Detroit: Tarik Skubal (17-4, 2.48 ERA)
Rays vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 24
- Time: 1:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Comerica Park
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Sun
- Rays record: 78-78
- Tigers record: 82-74
Rays vs. Tigers Key Players to Watch
Tampa Bay Rays
Ryan Pepiot: A key part of the Rays return from the Tyler Glasnow trade this past offseason, Pepiot has been solid in 24 appearances, posting a 3.64 ERA and leading the Rays to a 13-11 record when he’s on the mound. In September, Pepiot has a 3.86 ERA across four starts.
Detroit Tigers
Tarik Skubal: The favorite to win the AL Cy Young award, Skubal is one of the main reasons Detroit is in the mix for a playoff spot this season. Across 30 starts, he has a 2.48 ERA and he has just five starts where he’s allowed more than three earned runs. Detroit is 20-10 when Skubal takes the mound in 2024.
Rays vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
There’s no way that I can fade Skubal here, especially at home.
In 15 home starts, Skubal has a 2.13 ERA and has held opponents to just a .176 batting average. The Tigers are also a better home team – sitting three games over .500 this season – than Tampa Bay is on the road (three games under .500).
The Rays have won four straight games, but this is the toughest pitching matchup that they could face.
Detroit has won two thirds of Skubal’s starts, and it desperately needs to win his two remaining outings to lock up the final wild card spot in the AL.
I’ll trust the best pitcher in the AL to get the job done on Tuesday.
Pick: Tigers Moneyline (-175)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.