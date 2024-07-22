Rays vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Monday, July 22 (Fade Carlos Rodon)
There is one afternoon game in Major League Baseball on Monday, and it’s the final game of a four-game set between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.
New York is hoping to salvage a series split after dropping Saturday and Sunday’s games, while the Rays are looking to remain over .500 after getting to 50-49 with Sunday’s win.
Tampa Bay is still 4.5 games out of the wild card in the American League, but the season is far from over the Rays, especially with the Yankees’ gap diminishing with some poor play over the last month.
Carlos Rodon gets the ball for the Yankees in this one, and that makes my prediction for tonight’s matchup pretty easy. But first, let’s check out the odds, probable pitchers and two key hitters to watch for Monday’s matinee matchup.
Rays vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Rays +1.5 (-142)
- Yankees -1.5 (+120)
Moneyline
- Rays: +142
- Yankees: -170
Total
- 8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Rays vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Tampa Bay: Zack Littell (3-6, 4.26 ERA)
- New York: Carlos Rodon (9-7, 4.63 ERA)
Rays vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 22
- Time: 1:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Sun, YES Network
- Rays record: 50-49
- Yankees record: 59-42
Rays vs. Yankees Key Players to Watch
Tampa Bay Rays
Randy Arozarena: There may not be a hotter hitter in baseball right now than Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena. While he hasn’t put together a great season overall, Arozarena has come out of the break on fire, hitting three homers in his last two games while going 6-for-13 overall in the first three games of his series against the Yankees. He’s also 3-for-7 with a homer, double and two runs batted in against Rodon in his career.
New York Yankees
Aaron Judge: Aaron Judge continues to carry a lifeless Yankees lineup, hitting a three-run homer on Sunday in a 6-4 loss. Judge is hitting .309 with a 1.116 OPS, and he’s picked up right where he left off before the break, going 4-for-10 with a homer and four runs batted in so far in this series.
Rays vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
With Rodon on the mound, I cannot back the Yankees, who have lost each of his last six starts.
Rodon has been downright awful since the beginning of June, posting a 7.20 ERA over his last eight starts. Opponents are hitting .295 with a .908 OPS against Rodon over that stretch, and he’s given up 10 total home runs – including at least one long ball in five consecutive outings.
That’s led to his ERA ballooning from 3.08 to 4.63 on the season, and I believe that Rays starter Zack Littell is the far better pitcher in this matchup.
Tampa Bay is just 9-10 in Littell’s starts in 2024, but he’s posted a 4.26 ERA and 3.78 Fielding Independent Pitching while allowing three or fewer earned runs in 15 of his 19 outings.
The Rays have hit the ball well in the last two games of this series, teeing off on lefty Nestor Cortes on Saturday in a 9-1 win. I wouldn’t be shocked to see Rodon struggle again with players like Arozarena, Isaac Paredes and others hitting better against left-handed arms.
Pick: Rays Moneyline (+142)
