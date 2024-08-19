Red Sox vs. Astros Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, Aug. 19 (Fade Boston’s Pitching)
The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros could both find themselves in the postseason in the American League this season, but the Astros have the inside track to a spot, leading the AL West by four games ahead of Monday’s matchup.
Boston is now 3.5 games back of a wild card spot and seven games back in the AL East division after going 4-6 in its last 10 games, meaning it needs to turn things around soon.
All-Star Tanner Houck will look to be the stopper for Boston, but he hasn’t been great since the break. Does that change tonight?
Here’s a look at the odds, probable pitchers and my prediction for Today's matchup.
Red Sox vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Red Sox +1.5 (-205)
- Astros -1.5 (+170)
Moneyline
- Red Sox: +102
- Astros: -122
Total
- 8 (Over -115/Under -105)
Red Sox vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- Boston: Tanner Houck (8-8, 3.01 ERA)
- Houston: Yusei Kikuchi (6-9, 4.49 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Aug. 19
- Time: 8:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, AT&T SportsNet Southwest
- Red Sox record: 65-58
- Astros record: 67-56
Red Sox vs. Astros Key Players to Watch
Boston Red Sox
Tanner Houck: After making the All-Star team this season, Houck has struggled since the break, posting a 4.85 ERA in five starts while Boston is 0-5 in those games. Houck’s season-long numbers are still good, but he’s allowed a ton of baserunners since the break, giving up 33 hits and 14 walks in 29.2 innings of work.
Houston Astros
Yordan Alvarez: Alvarez only has three plate appearances against Houck in his career, drawing a walk in one of them, but he is the most important hitter to watch in this game. Alvarez is hitting .306 with 25 homers and 66 runs batted in, good for a 4.0 WAR on the season.
Red Sox vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
Houston has been on fire, opening up a four-game lead in the AL West, and I think it can keep – or potentially build on – that tonight against Boston. Here’s my pick from today’s edition of Rounding the Bases – SI Betting’s straight up picks for every MLB game:
Did the Houston Astros strike gold at the trade deadline by adding veteran lefty Yusei Kikuchi?
Kikuchi has a 2.70 ERA and has struck out 24 batters over 16.2 innings of work since joining the Astros, going 2-0 himself and leading the 'Stros to a 3-0 record. Kikuchi has allowed just 10 total hits over that stretch.
Meanwhile, Boston is starting All-Star Tanner Houck, who has not led the Sox to a win since before the All-Star break. In his five starts since, Houck has given up 33 hits in 29.2 innings of work, posting a 4.85 ERA.
With Boston's bullpen also struggling (bottom five in MLB), I have to back Houston at home with it surging in the AL standings by winning nine of its last 10 games.
Pick: Astros Moneyline (-122)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.