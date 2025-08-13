Red Sox vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 13
Boston’s 14-1 win over the Astros on Tuesday night was a seemingly endless public butchery, fueled by former Astros Alex Bregman’s second consecutive game going deep against his former club and a three-run blast from Carlos Narváez.
Walker Buehler (7-6, 5.40 ERA) delivered his best outing of the year in his previous start, shutting out San Diego over six innings, but the right-hander has struggled to miss bats for months, failing to record more than four strikeouts in nine straight games.
Houston turns to Hunter Brown (9-5, 2.51 ERA), who has been one of the AL’s most reliable arms since last August, sporting a 2.37 ERA at home and stifling Boston for one run over seven innings in their Aug. 1 meeting.
Red Sox vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Red Sox +1.5 (-164)
- Astros -1.5 (+136)
Moneyline
- Red Sox (+134)
- Astros (-158)
Total
- Over 8 (-105)
- Under 8 (-115)
Red Sox vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- Red Sox: Walker Buehler (7-6, 5.40 ERA)
- Astros: Hunter Brown (9-5, 2.51 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025
- Time: 7:10 P.M. ET
- Venue: Daikin Park
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, Space City Home Network
- Red Sox Record: 66-55
- Astros Record: 67-53
Red Sox vs. Astros Prop Bet
Hunter Brown Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-110 at FanDuel)
While Houston’s righty isn’t a high-strikeout pitcher by raw rate, his 21.1% K-BB% since last August shows strong swing-and-miss ability in favorable matchups. Boston’s road OPS dips nearly 30 points from its home mark, and its aggressiveness against high-velocity fastballs — Brown’s bread and butter — makes it a viable candidate to whiff more than usual.
Brown has cleared six Ks in four of his last seven starts and should see a full workload with both teams off Thursday. His efficiency and ability to get ahead in counts (66% first-pitch strike rate) set him up to work into the seventh inning, giving him the volume to reach the number. In a game expected to be close and low-scoring, strikeouts may be Houston’s clearest path to controlling Boston’s lineup.
Red Sox vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
Houston is deploying its ace after being taken to the whipping post on home turf. I expect the scoring volume to swing the other way as Brown holds opponents to a .244 wOBA at Daikin. Buehler’s raw ERA is ugly, but Boston has still won his last three outings and he has limited opponents to three earned runs or fewer in four of his last five starts, benefiting from the strong bullpen support.
Houston’s hitting numbers dip against right-handed pitching, per FanGraphs, with a strikeout-averse approach that limits big innings but also reduces explosive scoring bursts. Both clubs have trustworthy bullpens — Boston’s 3.37 ERA ranks fifth in MLB, Houston’s 3.35 ERA ranks fourth — setting the stage for a tightly contested rubber match.
Pick: Under 8 (-115 at FanDuel)
