Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Pick and Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, June 19
We're not yet at the halfway point of the 2024 MLB season but the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays are already largely out of the hunt for the AL East. Instead, both teams will be gunning for a wild card spot and if the Jays want any hope of succeeding in that, they need to get hot in a hurry.
The Jays are in danger of falling further down the standings if the Red Sox are able to complete the three-game sweep against them tonight. Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on Game 3 in Toronto.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays odds, spread, and total
Run line:
- Red Sox +1.5 (-194)
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+160)
Moneyline:
- Red Sox +114
- Blue Jays -135
Total:
- 8.0 (Over -118/Under -102)
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Boston: Brayan Bello (6-4, 5.00 ERA)
- Toronto: Kevin Gausman (5-5, 4.08 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 19
- Time: 7:07 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to watch (TV): Sportsnet, NESN, Sportsnet+, MLBN (out-of-market only), TVA Sports
- Red Sox record: 39-35
- Blue Jays record: 35-38
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Key Players to Watch
Boston Red Sox
Ceddanne Rafaela: The Red Sox' center fielder has been on fire of late, rocking a .343 batting average over the past 30 days while hitting four home runs and recording 18 RBIs over that time span. He has continued that hot streak against the Blue Jays, recording five combined hits in the first two games. Expect him to have another big outing tonight.
Toronto Blue Jays
Bo Bichette: The Blue Jays' shortstop has been their most disappointing player this season. Bo Bichette is batting just .237 while sporting a WAR of -0.1. He needs to step up in a big way in the second half of the season.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
The Red Sox offense has been on fire of late, ranking fourth in the Majors in OPS at .773 over the last 30 days. Now, they get to face Kevin Gausman who has had a rough 2024 by his standards. He enters today's game allowing at least three runs in two of his last three starts.
Even if he survives his start, the Red Sox will be set up to score a plethora of late runs as they'll face one of the worst bullpens in the Majors. The Blue Jays rank 26th in bullpen ERA this season at 4.68 and haven't been able to hold on to late leads all year.
Gausman isn't enough for me to bet on the Blue Jays as favorites against a much better offense and far sharper bullpen.
Pick: Red Sox +114
