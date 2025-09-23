Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 23
Both teams are fighting for playoff position as the Toronto Blue Jays host the Boston Red Sox for a three-game set starting on Tuesday night.
The Blue Jays ended a four-game skid to clinch a playoff spot in Kansas City on Sunday, while the Red Sox have been up-and-down as of late with a 4-3 record in their last seven games.
Which AL East rival will come out on top on Tuesday night?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays on Tuesday night.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Red Sox +1.5 (-157)
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+129)
Moneyline
- Red Sox +134
- Blue Jays -164
Total
- 8 (Over -106/-115)
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Red Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-4, 3.46 ERA)
- Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (10-10, 3.38 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, September 23
- Time: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, Sportsnet
- Red Sox record: 85-71
- Blue Jays record: 90-66
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets
Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Kevin Gausman OVER 17.5 Outs (-163)
Kevin Gausman has been a workhorse for the Blue Jays this season. He’s already pitched two more innings than he did last year, and he’s been heating up at the right time for Toronto.
The veteran righthander has pitched at least six innings in five straight starts, including a two-hit shutout against the Astros in his last home outing. In fact, Gausman has recorded over 17.5 outs in all but one of his starts since the All-Star break.
The Blue Jays have clinched a playoff spot, but they still need to hold off the Yankees in the AL East.
Look for Gausman to eat some innings once again for Toronto at home.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
The Blue Jays are one of the best home teams in the league this season. Despite finishing a game under .500 on the road (40-41), they’re poised to win the AL East thanks to a 50-25 record at Rogers Centre.
The Red Sox head into their final road series at 39-39 away from home, but the Blue Jays did take two of three from them in Toronto back in late April.
That’s been a common theme this season between these two teams, actually, with Toronto boasting a 7-3 record against Boston in its 10 meetings.
Pick: Blue Jays moneyline (-164)
