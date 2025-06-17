Red Sox vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 17
The Sox surprised me with a focused 2-0 series opening win against Seattle on Monday to extend their win streak to six games.
Top prospect Roman Anthony delivered his first career home run while Lucas Giolito showed some of his pre-Tommy John self with 10 strikeouts. In fact, Red Sox starters have combined now for 19 straight scoreless innings over their last three games.
Walker Buehler’s (5-4, 5.01 ERA) last outing lasted seven innings with three earned runs and seven strikeouts, though his inconsistency has been a storyline.
Seattle counters with rising starter Bryan Woo, a 25-year-old who has quietly become a cornerstone of their staff. Over 13 starts, Woo has a 0.98 WHIP, and a solid 72:12 strikeout-to-walk ratio through 82 innings.
Let’s identify a play on the board for this game.
Red Sox vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Red Sox +1.5 (-152)
- Mariners -1.5 (+126)
Moneyline
- Red Sox (+144)
- Mariners (-172)
Total
- Over 7.5 (+100)
- Under 7.5 (-122)
Red Sox vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Red Sox: Walker Buehler (5-4, 5.01 ERA)
- Mariners: Bryan Woo (5-4, 3.39 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): ROOTNW, NESN
- Red Sox Record: 38-36
- Mariners Record: 36-35
Red Sox vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet
- Bryan Woo Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-164 at FanDuel)
Woo enters Tuesday’s start with 72 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings, having recorded at least six strikeouts in seven of his 13 outings. I like this line enough to take the high juice, especially when considering that one of his strongest performances came against Boston earlier this season, when he posted a season-high eight strikeouts.
The Red Sox are now without Rafael Devers, who was far and away the best power hitter on the team. While he was prone to strikeouts himself, Boston fanned 12 times in their first game without him. Logan Gilbert, who was returning from the IL and on a pitch count, struck out 10 in just five innings against this same lineup. Woo doesn't have Gilbert’s strikeout rate, but Boston ranks third in strikeout rate against right-handed pitching. With Woo having gone six innings in every start, he has a realistic path to collecting seven or more strikeouts again.
Red Sox vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
Boston may be on a six-game tear, but all of those games have not exceeded seven runs. Its bullpen has quietly crept into the top 10 overall with a 3.49 ERA. Seattle’s offense has shown inconsistency since April, and aside from Cal Raleigh’s 26 home runs and J.P. Crawford’s .293 average, the lineup lacks depth; their .322 OBP is primarily powered by both of those guys. It’s averaged only 3.9 runs per game in its last 10 outings and T-Mobile Park continues to be one of the hardest parks to generate runs in throughout the game. Buehler has at least been able to curb strong exit velocity this season, so I like his chances against these Mariners bats.
Pick: Under 7.5 Runs (-122 at FanDuel)
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.