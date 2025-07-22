Red Sox vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 22
The Philadelphia Phillies walked off the Boston Red Sox in bizarre fashion Monday night, earning a 3-2 win in the 10th inning on a catcher’s interference call.
With the bases loaded and nobody out, Edmundo Sosa’s check swing clipped the glove of Boston catcher Carlos Narvaez. After a successful review by Philadelphia, the interference was confirmed, allowing Brandon Marsh to score the winning run — without the Phillies recording a hit in the inning.
Philly will follow up with Cristopher Sánchez (8-2, 2.50 ERA), who has quietly emerged as one of the most reliable arms in the Phillies’ rotation, on Tuesday. He's coming off a dominant 7.⅓-inning outing in San Diego where he allowed just one run and struck out six.
Richard Fitts (1-3, 4.28 ERA) counters for Boston, and he is still finding his footing in his rookie season but showing promise in recent outings, including a win over Colorado where he allowed just two earned runs over 5 ⅔ innings.
Red Sox vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Red Sox +1.5 (-130)
- Phillies -1.5 (+108)
Moneyline
- Red Sox (+166)
- Phillies (-198)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-105)
- Under 8.5 (-115)
Red Sox vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- Red Sox: Richard Fitts (1-3, 4.28 ERA)
- Phillies: Christopher Sanchez (8-2, 2.50 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, NBCSP
- Red Sox Record: 54-48
- Phillies Record: 57-43
Red Sox vs. Phillies Prop Bet
- Kyle Schwarber Home Run (+235 at FanDuel)
Schwarber enters Tuesday’s game with 22 homers on the season and a long track record of thriving against right-handed pitching, especially at Citizens Bank Park. He’s likely to face rookie Richard Fitts, who’s allowing 1.3 homers per nine innings and making his first career appearance in this hitter-friendly environment. Schwarber, who often sets the tone as
Philadelphia’s leadoff hitter, has elite barrel rates and ranks among the league leaders in average exit velocity.
Fitts relies heavily on a four-seam fastball that Schwarber feasts on — he's slugging over .700 against that pitch this year. With Schwarber seeing the ball well lately and Fitts still adjusting to major league hitters, the power lefty is in a prime spot to go deep.
Red Sox vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
Despite Monday’s agonizing extra-inning loss, the Red Sox enter Tuesday’s matchup in strong form and offer real value on the moneyline. The public is fading Boston in this spot, but it is 12-4 in July and now sits in the final AL Wild Card spot, fueled by an offense averaging 5.5 runs per game this month with a wRC+ of 122. Their bats have stayed hot against left-handed pitching, ranking third in MLB with a 113 wRC+ on the season per FanGraphs — that makes them a serious threat to the lefty Sanchez.
Fitts has subtly rebounded from his early June disaster, stringing together three strong starts with a 3.55 ERA and a 25% strikeout rate per Statcast. His Stuff+ of 110 suggests the underlying tools are legit, and he’ll benefit from a Phillies lineup that has cooled off against right-handed pitching. The absence of Alec Bohm, one of the Phillies’ more consistent bats, only adds to the offensive question marks.While Sanchez has been stellar, the +165 price on Boston bakes in little respect for their current form or offensive edge.
Pick: Red Sox (+165 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.