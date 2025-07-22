SI

Red Sox vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 22

Kyle Schwarber has an optimal matchup against Red Sox pitching on Tuesday.
The Philadelphia Phillies walked off the Boston Red Sox in bizarre fashion Monday night, earning a 3-2 win in the 10th inning on a catcher’s interference call. 

With the bases loaded and nobody out, Edmundo Sosa’s check swing clipped the glove of Boston catcher Carlos Narvaez. After a successful review by Philadelphia, the interference was confirmed, allowing Brandon Marsh to score the winning run — without the Phillies recording a hit in the inning.

Philly will follow up with Cristopher Sánchez (8-2, 2.50 ERA), who has quietly emerged as one of the most reliable arms in the Phillies’ rotation, on Tuesday. He's coming off a dominant 7.⅓-inning outing in San Diego where he allowed just one run and struck out six. 

Richard Fitts (1-3, 4.28 ERA) counters for Boston, and he is still finding his footing in his rookie season but showing promise in recent outings, including a win over Colorado where he allowed just two earned runs over 5 ⅔ innings. 

Red Sox vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Run Line

  • Red Sox +1.5 (-130)
  • Phillies -1.5 (+108)

Moneyline

  • Red Sox (+166)
  • Phillies (-198)

Total

  • Over 8.5 (-105)
  • Under 8.5 (-115)

Red Sox vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

  • Red Sox: Richard Fitts (1-3, 4.28 ERA)
  • Phillies: Christopher Sanchez (8-2, 2.50 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Phillies How to Watch

  • Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
  • Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Citizens Bank Park
  • How to Watch (TV): NESN, NBCSP
  • Red Sox Record: 54-48
  • Phillies Record: 57-43

Red Sox vs. Phillies Prop Bet

Schwarber enters Tuesday’s game with 22 homers on the season and a long track record of thriving against right-handed pitching, especially at Citizens Bank Park. He’s likely to face rookie Richard Fitts, who’s allowing 1.3 homers per nine innings and making his first career appearance in this hitter-friendly environment. Schwarber, who often sets the tone as 

Philadelphia’s leadoff hitter, has elite barrel rates and ranks among the league leaders in average exit velocity. 

Fitts relies heavily on a four-seam fastball that Schwarber feasts on — he's slugging over .700 against that pitch this year. With Schwarber seeing the ball well lately and Fitts still adjusting to major league hitters, the power lefty is in a prime spot to go deep. 

Red Sox vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

Despite Monday’s agonizing extra-inning loss, the Red Sox enter Tuesday’s matchup in strong form and offer real value on the moneyline. The public is fading Boston in this spot, but it is 12-4 in July and now sits in the final AL Wild Card spot, fueled by an offense averaging 5.5 runs per game this month with a wRC+ of 122. Their bats have stayed hot against left-handed pitching, ranking third in MLB with a 113 wRC+ on the season per FanGraphs — that makes them a serious threat to the lefty Sanchez.

Fitts has subtly rebounded from his early June disaster, stringing together three strong starts with a 3.55 ERA and a 25% strikeout rate per Statcast. His Stuff+ of 110 suggests the underlying tools are legit, and he’ll benefit from a Phillies lineup that has cooled off against right-handed pitching. The absence of Alec Bohm, one of the Phillies’ more consistent bats, only adds to the offensive question marks.While Sanchez has been stellar, the +165 price on Boston bakes in little respect for their current form or offensive edge. 

Pick: Red Sox (+165 at FanDuel)

