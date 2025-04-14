Red Sox vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 14
The winner of tonight's game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will get back to .500 on the season. Both are one game back of .500, but thankfully there's still A LOT of baseball left to be played this season.
Let's take a look into everything you need to know to bet tonight's series opener.
Red Sox vs. Rays Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Red Sox +1.5 (-185)
- Rays -1.5 (+154)
Moneyline
- Red Sox +110
- Rays -130
Total
- 8.5 (Over -120/Under +100)
Red Sox vs. Rays How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 14
- Game Time: 7:05 PM EST
- Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Sun, NESN
- Red Sox Record: 8-9
- Rays Record: 7-8
Red Sox vs. Rays Probable Pitchers
- Boston: Tanner Houck, RHP - (0-1, 4.41 ERA)
- Tampa Bay: Shane Baz, RHP - (1-0, 1.38 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Rays Best Prop Bet
- Junior Caminero OVER 1.5 Total bases (+135) via DraftKings
Junior Caminero has got off to a hot start to the 2025 campaign, batting .280 in his first 14 games. We're going to try to ride that hot streak tonight and bet him to record at least two bases at plus-monet.
Red Sox vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
Of the two teams facing off against each other tonight, the Rays have been the much better team offensively. They're fourth in the Majors in batting average at .265 while also ranking eighth in OPS.
On top of that, they're rolling with Shane Baz on the mound. He's coming off a quietly strong 2024 campaign where he recorded an ERA of 3.06 and now he has allowed just two earned runs in 13.0 innings pitched through his first two starts.
He'll face off against Tanner Houck of the Red Sox, who has stumbled out the gates. He had an 11.2 ERA in Spring Training and then followed that up by a 4.41 ERA through his first three starts.
The Rays have an advantage tonight both with their offense and pitching, therefore I'll back Tampa Bay as a home favorite.
Pick: Rays -130 via DraftKings
