Red Sox vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 29
The Red Sox let a late lead slip away on Monday night as Brooks Lee’s two-run single in the bottom of the ninth lifted the Twins to a rain-delayed 5-4 win.
Tuesday, Boston will look to bounce back and even the series behind veteran right-hander Lucas Giolito (6-2, 3.97 ERA), who’s been steady but has had mixed results against Minnesota, going 1-2 with a 4.18 ERA in his last five starts versus the Twins.
Minnesota has yet to name a starter with Pierson Ohl projected to pitch in his major league debut.
Let’s get into where there’s an edge.
Red Sox vs. Twins Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Red Sox -1.5 (+134)
- Twins +1.5 (-162)
Moneyline
- Red Sox (-118)
- Twins (+100)
Total
- Over 9 (+100)
- Under 9 (-122)
Red Sox vs. Twins Probable Pitchers
- Red Sox: Lucas Giolito (6-2, 3.97 ERA)
- Twins: N/A
Red Sox vs. Twins How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Field
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, Twins.TV
- Red Sox Record: 57-51
- Twins Record: 51-55
Red Sox vs. Twins Prop Bet
- Jarren Duran Over 1.5 Hits (+185 at FanDuel)
He’s the hottest player in this game and it’s a market I’m willing to test. Duran is hitting .300 over his last five contests, including two doubles and two triples. He’s No. 21 overall in wRC+ throughout the month of July, slugging .589. With Minnesota yet to name a starter, and the Twins' bullpen ranking among the league's most inconsistent, I can see Duran getting at least four solid plate appearances against some inviting pitching.
Red Sox vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
Yes, I’m backing the Sox again even after yesterday’s blooper. Giolito shows better road splits with a 3.30 ERA aside from being 3-0 in his last three outings when the Sox are favored, and he's struck out 6+ batters in eight straight outings at Target Field.
If we learned anything from that Dodgers series over the weekend, Boston's lineup is also clicking — Jarren Duran and Alex Bregman are both riding multi-game hitting streaks, while the Sox have tallied at least four runs in four of their last five games. Meanwhile, the Twins tend to slump after wins, having lost four straight games following a victory.
With their pitching still uncertain, I like the underpriced Sox to rebound against a middling offensive team that may be starting a call-up.
Pick: Red Sox (-108 at FanDuel)
