Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, June 6
It’s not the anticipation we expected for the first Red Sox-Yankees meeting of the season as Boston has been free falling down the AL East standings while the Yankees lead them by 9 ½ games through the first two months.
New York took a series from Cleveland after winning 4-0 on Thursday while the Red Sox redeemed themselves against the Angels 11-9 after two incompetent defeats.
Boston will send Walker Buehler to the mound on Friday (4-3, 4.44 ERA). Buehler looks to bounce back after a rocky 5-0 loss to the Braves in which he sacrificed 10 hits and five earned runs. Will Warren will go for the Bombers after posting his most disastrous start of the season in allowing seven earned runs in 1 ⅓ innings.
Let’s break the rivalry matchup down and find an angle to bet a player prop and a game prediction.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Red Sox +1.5 (-130)
- Yankees -1.5 (+108)
Moneyline
- Red Sox (+158)
- Yankees (-188)
Total
- Over 9 (-104)
- Under 9 (-118)
Red Sox vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Red Sox: Walker Buehler (4-3, 4.44 ERA)
- Yankees: Will Warren (3-3, 5.19 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 6, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): YES, NESN
- Red Sox Record: 30-34
- Yankees Record: 28-23
Red Sox vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Aaron Judge Over 1.5 Hits (+175 at FanDuel)
It’s an obvious pick for modest value, but you have to trust baseball’s best hitter at home against the Red Sox. Judge has three multi-hit games in his last six. Buehler is effective in limiting damaging exit velocity, though it’s safe to say that Judge is matchup proof. He and Buehler have never faced each other before and I’m expecting Judge to pounce on Buehler’s regressing fastball velocity this season. Even though Judge’s splits say he’s more dangerous on the road, he’s hitting an absurd .368/.481/.755 slash line inside Yankees Stadium.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
I wouldn’t usually suggest something this expensive, but I have little to no faith in this Red Sox pitching right now. It took 11 runs to finally defeat what would otherwise have been an inferior Angels club. While the offense has been producing well above average numbers, the Sox’s staff has allowed a 4.00 ERA. But what’s worse is the defense behind it: the Sox own the fifth-worst overall defensive efficiency ratio. A Yankees offense that's produced a No. 2 overall .462 SLG should take advanmtage of that.
Warren has performed significantly better at home with a 3.10 ERA in contrast to his 6.54 ERA on the road and it doesn’t get any worse than his last showing. I’m too skeptical on the total, so I’m opting for chalk even if the value isn't sexy.
Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+108 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.