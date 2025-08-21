Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 21
The Yankees roll into their rivalry meeting riding one of their hottest stretches of the summer, winning seven of their last eight while pounding out 53 runs in that span.
Boston, meanwhile, is straggling from a three-game skid and is just 27-34 on the road this season.
Luis Gil (1-1, 5.14 ERA) gets the start for New York, fresh off a sharp outing against St. Louis in which he allowed just one earned run across 5.1 innings.
Opposing him is Lucas Giolito (8-2, 3.63 ERA), who’s in strong form with a 2.52 ERA over his last four starts and five straight wins against AL opponents, though he’s 3-2 lifetime with a 4.85 ERA against the Yankees.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Odds
Run Line
- Red Sox -1.5 (-178)
- Yankees +1.5 (+146)
Moneyline
- Red Sox (+120)
- Yankees (-142)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-105)
- Under 8.5 (-115)
Red Sox vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Red Sox Record: 68-59
- Yankees Record: 69-57
Red Sox vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Red Sox: Lucas Giolito (8-2, 3.63 ERA)
- Yankees: Luis Gil (1-1, 5.14 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Yankees Prop Bet
Aaron Judge Home Run (+200 at FanDuel)
For 2/1 odds, I’m happy to take the best slash line (.330/.445/.684) in all of baseball. Judge’s recent power surge has carried the Yankees’ offense, and he has historically punished pitchers like Giolito, who has shown susceptibility to the long ball against New York. With the Yankees lineup collectively scorching, the Sox staff should be increasingly forced to pitch to Judge in situations where damage is unavoidable.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
The Yankees have been profitable at home with a 37-25 straight up record in the Bronx while the Red Sox have dropped seven of their last 10 overall. New York’s offense has been a juggernaut of late, putting up a .891 OPS and 146 wRC+ against right-handed pitching in the past 10 days.
Gil is still working back from a lat strain but owns a 1.10 ERA in his career against Boston, with current Red Sox hitters just 4-for-28 against him. With a bullpen that has allowed just a .188 opponent batting average over the last week, New York has multiple paths to securing this win. The Yankees have also covered the run line in each of their last four games as favorites, underscoring the momentum that aligns with their moneyline price.
Pick: Yankees (-146 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.