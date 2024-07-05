Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Friday, July 5 (Keep Fading New York)
Baseball’s greatest rivalry is renewed on Friday night, as the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox as they look to snap their three-game losing streak.
New York (54-35) has dropped to the No. 2 spot in the AL East, and it’s in danger of dropping further if it keeps playing this poorly. The Yankees are just 17th in OPS and 19th in team ERA over the last 19 days, a major step back from where they were earlier in the season.
Boston, on the other hand, is just 5.5 games behind New York, and it comes into this game as one of the best away teams in the league (27-16).
Can Boston get off to a strong start in this road series?
Let’s dive into the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for this rivalry matchup.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Red Sox +1.5 (-175)
- Yankees -1.5 (+145)
Moneyline
- Red Sox: +120
- Yankees: -142
Total
- 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Boston: Tanner Houck (7-6, 2.67 ERA)
- New York: Nestor Cortes (4-7, 3.51 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 5
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to watch (TV): NESN, YES Network
- Red Sox record: 47-39
- Yankees record: 54-35
Red Sox vs. Yankees Key Players to Watch
Boston Red Sox
Jarren Duran: Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is having a great season, putting together a .283/.345/.486 slash line with 10 homers, 40 runs batted in and 21 stolen bases. He also leads the AL in triples. A speed demon, Duran had five hits in 12 at-bats in the first series of the season against the Yanks.
New York Yankees
Aaron Judge: Aaron Judge has been the best hitter in baseball for two months, posting a .314/.433/.702 slash line with an AL-leading 32 home runs. Judge had three hits, a double, a home run and two runs batted in the last time these teams faced off (three-game series).
Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
I can't back the Yankees right now, who have dropped eight of their last 10 games and three in a row against the Cincinnati Reds heading into Friday's matchup with Boston.
Boston won two of the three meetings between these teams earlier this season, and it has Tanner Houck (7-6, 2.67 ERA) on the mound in this game. Even though Houck was lit up for nine hits and eight runs in his last outing, it’s an anomaly when you look at his full body of work.
Houck has a 2.56 Fielding Independent Pitching, allowing more than three earned runs in just two of 18 outings in 2024.
New York has been a mess as of late, and it’s only 7-11 in Nestor Cortes’ starts – even though he’s pitched well with a 3.51 ERA.
Until we see the Yankees turn things around, they’re a must fade as a favorite on Friday.
Pick: Red Sox Moneyline (+120)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.