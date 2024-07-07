Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Sunday Night Baseball (July 7)
Baseball’s greatest rivalry takes center stage on Sunday Night Baseball with the New York Yankees hosting the Boston Red Sox for the rubber match of this three-game set.
Boston made an incredible comeback on Friday night to win the series opener, but the Yankees’ bats responded on Saturday, scoring 14 runs behind three Ben Rice homers.
New York enters Sunday’s matchup as the favorite, but it has not played well over the last three weeks, allowing Boston to close the gap between the teams in the AL East standings.
Here’s a look at the odds, probable pitchers, key players to watch and my best bet for Sunday’s standalone matchup.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Red Sox +1.5 (-175)
- Yankees -1.5 (+145)
Moneyline
- Red Sox: +114
- Yankees: -135
Total
- 8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Red Sox vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Boston: Kutter Crawford (4-7, 3.47 ERA)
- New York: Luis Gil (9-4, 3.41 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 7
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
- Red Sox record: 48-40
- Yankees record: 55-36
Red Sox vs. Yankees Key Players to Watch
Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers: There may not be a hotter hitter in baseball right now than Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers. Over his last 10 games, Devers is hitting a ridiculous .368 with a 1.297 OPS, slugging five homers, including one on Saturday. Can he carry the Boston offense on Sunday?
New York Yankees
Luis Gil: The electric rookie got off to a fast start for the Yankees this season, but he’s come back to earth as of late. Gil’s ERA has jumped from 1.82 on June 4 to 3.41 entering this start, and he’s walked 13 batters over his last four starts. That being said, he did lead the Yankees to a win over the Sox on June 14, pitching five innings of one-run ball.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
The Yankees bounced back from a bad loss on Friday night, scoring 14 runs on Saturday to beat Boston and even this three-game set, but can they pull off a win on Sunday Night Baseball?
I'm not sold on it, especially with the struggling Gil on the mound. The rookie had been lights out through the first 2.5 months of the season, but his ERA has skyrocketed over his last few starts, and he’s been prone to the long ball – allowing one in four of his last five outings – as well.
Gil did allow just one run over five frames in his last start against Boston, but his lack of command as of late is something to worry about for Yankee fans. He's allowed 13 walks in his last four starts, giving him very little margin for error -- especially against an offense like Boston's.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Red Sox win this game, especially since Crawford kept the Yankees in check in a 9-3 Boston win the last time he faced New York.
Pick: Red Sox Moneyline (+114)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
