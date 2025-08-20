Reds vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 20
The Cincinnati Reds continued their surge Tuesday night with a 6-4 win over the Angels, their second straight in Anaheim and sixth victory in their last nine games.
With the series already decided, Wednesday offers Los Angeles one last chance to salvage something before turning the page.
On the mound, the Reds hand the ball to Nick Martinez (10-9, 4.73 ERA), who was lit up for six runs in just 2 ⅔ innings against Milwaukee last week and owns a 4.52 ERA on the road this season.
The Angels counter with Yusei Kikuchi (6-8, 3.52 ERA), who has been far steadier at home, going 5-2 in 13 starts at Angel Stadium despite recent struggles away from Anaheim.
Reds vs. Angels Odds
Run Line
- Reds -1.5 (-210)
- Angels +1.5 (+172)
Moneyline
- Reds (+114)
- Angels (-134)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-122)
- Under 8.5 (+100)
Reds vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025
- Time: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN West, FDSN Ohio
- Reds Record: 67-60
- Angels Record: 60-66
Reds vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- Reds: Nick Martinez (10-9, 4.73 ERA)
- Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (6-8, 3.52 ERA)
Reds vs. Angels Prop Bet
- Yusei Kikuchi Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-166 at FanDuel)
Kikuchi carries a 9.4 K/9 rate, which even though is a dip from last year, he has been sharp at home with a 2.40 ERA, punching out 76 batters in 75 home innings.
Cincinnati ranks in the bottom half of the league against lefties per FanGraphs and often struggles to adjust to off-speed sequencing from southpaws. He’s reached five strikeouts in five of his last seven starts, so I’m taking the juice on him to do so again Wednesday.
Reds vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
Cincinnati has feasted on the Halos in recent meetings, but Martinez remains vulnerable on the road and his recent 4.32 ERA over seven appearances has been masked by strong run support rather than dominant outings. Los Angeles has hit right-handers better than southpaws, posting a .733 OPS and 105 wRC+ against righties over the last 10 days.
The Reds, conversely, have struggled badly against left-handers, managing just a .646 OPS on the season and an even weaker .685 OPS with an 87 wRC+ over the past 10 days. With Kikuchi in a bounce-back spot at home, the splits line up cleanly in favor of the home club.
Pick: Angels (-134 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.