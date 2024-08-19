Reds vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, Aug. 19
The Cincinnati Reds faint postseason chances continue to dwindle with every passing game, and every win is necessary.
Can Cincinnati start a late season heater in Toronto against the Blue Jays? The team will be looking to replace Hunter Greene in the short term with an undecided starter while the Blue Jays will hope Kevin Gausman can show better than his year to date performance.
With pitching questions galore, how should we bet this one? Here’s how I’m betting it.
Reds vs. Blue Jays Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Reds: +1.5 (-150)
- Blue Jays: -1.5 (+130)
Moneyline
- Reds: +145
- Blue Jays: -165
Total: 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Reds vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Monday, August 19
- Game Time: 7:07 PM EST
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Ohio
- Reds Record: 60-64
- Blue Jays Record: 58-66
Reds vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
Cincinnati Reds: TBD
Toronto Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (11-8, 4.20 ERA)
Reds vs. Blue Jays Key Players to Watch
Cincinnati Reds
Elly De La Cruz: One of the most exciting players in Major League Baseball, De La Cruz will look to propel the Reds to the postseason in hopes of putting together an MVP caliber season. Hitting .259 with 21 homers and a big league best 59 stolen bases, can De La Cruz show out north of the border?
Toronto Blue Jays
Vladimir Guerrero Jr: After a slow start to the season, the slugger is playing some of the best baseball of his career. He is hitting .415 with an OPS of 1.356 in about a month of action, crushing 11 home runs in 106 at bats for the Blue Jays. In what is a lost season for Toronto, its best player is starting to look like it as the team looks to get back into contention next season.
Reds vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Gausman has been better in the second half of the season, posting a 3.31 ERA compared to a 4.50 in the first half of the year, but the issue is what happens after he leaves the game with Toronto counting on a bullpen unit that has the third highest ERA as a unit in the big leagues.
Cincinnati’s offense, paced by De La Cruz, can put up runs in bunches, sixth in home runs since the All-Star break. Playing inside of the Rogers Centre there should be fair hitting conditions for the Reds (and the Blue Jays).
It’s still up in the air who is starting for the Reds, but the expectation is that the team will call up an arm to eat some innings before handing it over to the bullpen, which is fine, but brings variance against a capable Blue Jays offense (17th in OPS since the All-Star break).
PICK: OVER 8.5 (-105)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
