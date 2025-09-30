Reds vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for NL Wild Card Game 1
The Cincinnati Reds backed into the playoffs and get rewarded with a matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Los Angeles won its final five games of the regular season, including a sweep in Seattle, and swept the Reds in LA in late August.
Can the Dodgers do it again in Game 1?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Reds vs. Dodgers on Tuesday night.
Reds vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Reds +1.5 (-151)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+124)
Moneyline
- Reds +143
- Dodgers -176
Total
- 7.5 (Over +103/Under -125)
Reds vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Reds: Hunter Greene (7-4, 2.76 ERA)
- Dodgers: Blake Snell (5-4, 2.35 ERA)
Reds vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, September 30
- Time: 9:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Reds record: 83-79
- Dodgers record: 93-69
Reds vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Andy Pages to Hit a Home Run (+598)
If you ask baseball fans to name players on the Dodgers, they’ll get through a list of stars before naming Andy Pages. However, the 24-year-old outfielder broke out in a big way during his sophomore season with 27 home runs.
The large majority of Pages’ home runs came at Dodger Stadium, with 19 dingers in 79 games as opposed to just eight in 77 road contests.
Pages has also had plenty of success against Reds starter Hunter Greene. They’ve only faced each other five times in their young careers, but Pages took him deep in three of those at-bats.
I’ll take the nearly 6/1 odds that Pages goes deep again.
Reds vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
It’s great that the Reds were able to make the playoffs, but their story very likely ends in Los Angeles. Cincinnati went 38-43 on the road this season, including that aforementioned sweep in LA, and the Dodgers took two of three in Cincy as well.
The Reds went just 21-23 against left-handed starters this season, and Blake Snell is on his game right now.
After allowing five runs in Pittsburgh on September 4, the southpaw allowed just one run on nine hits while striking out 28 in 19 innings across his final three starts of the season.
There really is no other play here than the Dodgers at home.
Pick: Dodgers moneyline (-176)
