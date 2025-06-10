Reds vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 10
The Cincinnati Reds took their series opener with the Cleveland Guardians on Monday to move over .500 in the 2025 season, and they’ll look to build on that on Tuesday night as slight underdogs on the road.
Andrew Abbott (2.18 ERA) gets the ball for Cincy in this matchup, and he’s aiming to bounce back from a rough outing in his last start, where he allowed five runs and seven hits across 6.0 innings of work.
The Guardians will counter with Slade Cecconi, who is making his fifth start of the 2025 season and has a 4.87 ERA.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Reds vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Reds -1.5 (+151)
- Guardians +1.5 (-186)
Moneyline
- Reds: -108
- Guardians: -113
Total
- 8.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Reds vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
- Cincinnati: Andrew Abbott (5-1, 2.18 ERA)
- Cleveland: Slade Cecconi (1-2, 4.87 ERA)
Reds vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 10
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Progressive Field
- How to Watch (TV): CLEG, FDSOH
- Reds record: 34-33
- Guardians record: 34-31
Reds vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets
Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets
- Slade Cecconi OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (+105)
I believe we are getting a steal in the prop market on Tuesday, as Cecconi is set as plus money to allow two walks.
So far this season, Cecconi has seven walks in four starts, allowing two or more free passes in three games. This is a tricky matchup, as the Reds are seventh in MLB in walks drawn in the 2025 season.
As long as Cecconi isn’t chased extremely early in this one, he should allow a few free passes to this Reds offense.
Reds vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
Abbott is coming off arguably his worst outing of the season, but I’m not going to fade him in this Game 2 with the Guardians.
The Reds' lefty has allowed one or fewer earned runs in eight of his 10 starts, leading Cincinnati to a 7-3 record in his outings.
The Guardians are one of the worst teams in MLB against left-handed pitching this season, ranking 26th in OPS and 21st in batting average. That won’t cut it against Abbott, who is in the 73rd percentile in expected ERA and 83rd percentile in expected batting average against this season.
Cecconi has also struggled a bit in 2025, posting an expected ERA of 7.04 – which is in the second percentile amongst all MLB pitchers.
I’ll gladly trust Abbott and the Reds as slight road underdogs on Tuesday.
Pick: Reds Moneyline (-108 at DraftKings)
