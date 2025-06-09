Reds vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, June 9
The Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians will meet each other in Cleveland to kick off an interleague series on Monday while they both fight to stay afloat in their respective divisions.
Cincinnati springboards into the matchup having swept the Diamondbacks in a series they outscored them 21-6. It now sits at .500 and 7 ½ games behind the Cubs for the NL Central lead. Cleveland dropped a series to the Astros to begin its six-game homestand and also remains 7 ½ games behind in the AL Central.
Veteran Wade Miley (0-0, 18.00 ERA) will make his second start of the season for the Reds. He was re-signed after opting out of his minor league contract to replace an injured Hunter Greene. Miley’s first start was a disaster; he allowed four earned runs in two innings.
Luis L. Ortiz (3-6, 4.02 ERA) will go for Cleveland. Ortiz shut down the Yankees in 5 ⅔ innings in his last start while having only allowed three hits.
I’ll break things down and give my player prop and game prediction for Monday’s series opener.
Reds vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Reds +1.5 (-156)
- Guardians -1.5 (+130)
Moneyline
- Reds (+128)
- Guardians (-152)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-102)
- Under 8.5 (-120)
Reds vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
- Reds: Wade Miley (0-0, 18.00 ERA)
- Guardians: Luis L. Ortiz (3-6, 4.02 ERA)
Reds vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 9, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN Ohio, Guardians TV
- Reds Record: 33-33
- Guardians Record: 34-30
Reds vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jose Ramirez Over 1.5 Hits (-125 at FanDuel)
There’s heavy juice, but Ramirez is a safe play to produce offense against a settling Miley while at home. Ramirez is riding an eight-game hit streak and is crushing a .333/.392/.556 slash line. Seven of his 12 home runs have come at Progressive Field. Ramirez has been a consistent threat with runners in scoring position, hitting .368, and .500 in all high leverage situations for 31 RBIs.
A 38-year-old Miley had to shake off the rust in his season debut where he allowed 12 batted balls on 38 pitches. Ramirez’s .400 weighted on base average suggests he’ll be licking his chops against Miley’s 3.00 WHIP on Monday.
Reds vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
Miley’s adjustment is too sketchy to place faith in and the Reds haven’t shown any consistency on the road this season (15-17).
They’re due to come back to earth after overperforming over the weekend while Ortiz is getting outs efficiently both by way of strikeouts and ground balls. His 25.4% strikeout rate and 48.6% ground ball rate places him within Statcast’s top 72 percentile of pitchers in both categories.
He has some concerning contact numbers, but I like the Guardians’ slightly better bullpen (3.75 ERA). Cleveland has been more profitable at home, sporting a 18-13 record.
Pick: Guardians (-152 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.