Reds vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 1
The National League Central is still wide open, and despite being in fourth place, the Reds are alive as we cross the halfway point of the season. At 44-41, the Reds are 5.5 games back from the Cubs, but every series is going to be pivotal as we move forward.
The Reds lost to the Red Sox in the series opener on Monday night, losing by a final score of 13-6. Now, they'll try to even the series at 1-1 tonight.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's interleague showdown.
Reds vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Reds -1.5 (+146)
- Red Sox +1.5 (-178)
Moneyline
- Reds -102
- Red Sox -116
Total
- Over 10 (-105)
- Under 10 (-115)
Reds vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 1
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
- Reds Record: 44-41
- Red Sox Record: 42-44
Reds vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Cincinnati: Brady Singer, RHP (7-6, 4.31 ERA)
- Boston: Richard Fitts, RHP (0-3, 4.68 ERA)
Reds vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- Brady Singer OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-137) via Caesars
Brady Singer has had a ton of issues with his command of late. He's allowed 3+ walks in four of his last five starts in June, as well as six of his last eight starts dating back to mid-May. Tonight, he'll face a Red Sox lineup that has drawn a walk on 9.1% of plate appearances, the fifth-most over the past 30 days.
Reds vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
I'll back the Red Sox as slight favorites in this one. Despite some struggles, their offense has still been one of the best in the Majors of late. Over the past 30 days, they have an OPS of .761, which is the fourth-highest rank in that time frame. That's better than the Reds, who rank 15th at .729 in that same time frame.
Pitching has been their shortcoming this season, but tonight the pitching matchup is a wash at worst and in favor of Boston as best. Brady Singer gets the start for the Reds tonight, who has struggled of late, especially with his command. He now has a 1.331 WHIP this season, and he gives up walks to the Red Sox lineup tonight, they're going to be able to take advantage of it.
Richard Fitts gets the start for the Red Sox. He's still finding his footing this season, but he has posted a respectable 4.68 ERA and a 1.280 WHIP through his first six starts. I have confidence in him being able to do enough to lead the Red Sox to a win tonight.
Pick: Red Sox -116 via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!