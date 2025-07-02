Reds vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 2
The Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox were one of the many victims of bad weather on Tuesday, but unlike the other matchups that were completely postponed, the Reds and Red Sox were able to get a few innings in. They'll pick things up in the top of the fourth inning on Wednesday afternoon and then will play a full game on Wednesday night.
In this article, I'm going to dive into the odds and my best bets for the full game, that is set to begin at 7:10 pm ET.
Reds vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Reds +1.5 (-188)
- Red Sox -1.5 (+155)
Moneyline
- Reds +104
- Red Sox -122
Total
- Over 9.5 (-110)
- Under 9.5 (-110)
Reds vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Cincinnati: Nick Martinez, RHP (5-8, 4.12 ERA)
- Boston: To Be Decided
Reds vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 2
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, NESN
- Reds Record: 44-41
- Red Sox Record: 42-44
Reds vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- Nick Martinez OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-115) via FanDuel
The Red Sox have had some issues striking out lately, striking out on 24.4% of their plate appearances over the past 30 days, which is the fifth-highest strikeout rate in that time frame. Tonight, they'll face Nick Martinez, who has struck out 5+ batters in three of his last four starts.
Reds vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
The Red Sox seem to have all the pieces they need to string together some wins, but they continue to fail to do so, and I'm not ready to jump on them right now. The Reds' offense has started to wake up a bit of late, now ranking 12th in OPS amongst all teams over the past 30 days.
Nick Martinez should also give the Reds an advantage over whoever the Red Sox decide to roll out on the mound today. He's coming off a fantastic start against the Padres, where he gave up just one earned run and one hit across 8.0 innings pitched.
Give me the Reds to win as slight underdogs tonight.
Pick: Reds +104 via FanDuel
