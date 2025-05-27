Reds vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 27
The Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals continue their three-game series on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at Kauffman Stadium. The Reds took the opener 7-4, powered by Tyler Stephenson, who went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and three RBIs. Nick Martinez delivered his sixth consecutive quality start, pitching seven innings and allowing three runs on six hits without a walk.
Tuesday's pitching matchup features Reds right-hander Brady Singer (5-3, 4.88 ERA) against Royals left-hander Daniel Lynch IV (3-1, 1.57 ERA). Singer has recorded 46 strikeouts over 51.2 innings this season. Lynch has been effective for the Royals, posting a 1.26 WHIP over his appearances.
The Reds, now 27-28, aim to reach .500 with a win, while the Royals, at 29-26, look to even the series and maintain their position in the AL Central standings.
Let’s get into a betting prediction and player prop for the matchup.
Reds vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Reds +1.5 (+146)
- Royals -1.5 (-176)
Moneyline
- Reds (-112)
- Royals (-104)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-110)
- Under 8.5 (-110)
Reds vs. Royals Probable Pitchers
- Reds: Brady Singer (5-3, 4.88 ERA)
- Royals: Daniel Lynch IV (3-1, 1.57 ERA)
Reds vs. Royals How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN Ohio, FDSN Kansas City
- Reds Record: 27-28
- Royals Record: 29-26
Reds vs. Royals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Brady Signer Under 3.5 Strikeouts (+124 at FanDuel)
I believe there’s too much value to be had here to ignore the fact that Singer hasn’t cleared this line in three of his last four starts. The Royals are a difficult team to get out on strikes as they have the third-fewest total strikeouts this year.
Singer doesn’t draw whiffs at an efficient rate and he rarely ever gets hitters to chase pitches outside the zone. Kansas City is the best team in baseball at making contact on pitches inside the zone per Statcast. They’re a top-five team at avoiding whiffing, too.
Kauffman Stadium is also one of the game’s most pitcher friendly parks. At 8.01 strikeouts per nine innings, Singer is a good target to fade on Tuesday.
Reds vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
Tuesday’s forecast in Kansas City will be cool with temperatures expected to dip below 60 degrees and wind projected to blow in from the outfield.
The Royals could be running a bullpen game behind Daniel Lynch, who’s been excellent in eliciting ground balls and limiting high exit velocity. Behind him is a top-five bullpen that boasts a 3.20 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 17 total saves.
Kansas City’s offense hasn’t produced enough to retain its 2024 standing as an AL Central playoff competitor, but this is the same pitching staff that got them there. The Royals are the No. 2 overall staff (3.10 ERA) and I’m favoring strong pitching in a platoon approach over a Reds lineup that’s inconsistency has kept them below the league average in weighted runs created plus.
Pick: Phillies -1.5 (-120 at FanDuel)
