Reds vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, July 3
The New York Yankees will look to get back into its World Series contender form on Wednesday, but the warts are starting to appear on this roster.
New York's roster is lacking depth around Aaron Judge as well as a shaky pitching staff that is starting to regress. One of the struggling starters, Carlos Rodon will take the mound on Wednesday in hopes of getting on track, but will he?
Here's our look at Wednesday's interleague matchup.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Reds vs. Yankees Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Reds: +1.5 (-134)
- Yankees: -1.5 (+112)
Moneyline
- Reds: +154
- Yankees: -184
Total: 8.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Reds vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 3rd
- Game Time: 7:05 PM EST
- Venue: Yankees Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Amazon Prime Video
- Reds Record: 40-45
- Yankees Record: 54-33
Reds vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
Cincinnati Reds: Andrew Abbott (7-6, 3.41 ERA)
New York Yankees: Carlos Rodon (9-5, 4.42 ERA)
Reds vs. Yankees Key Players to Watch
Cincinnati Reds
Elly De La Cruz: The Reds electrifying shortstop will try to build on a strong June that saw him hit five home runs while batting .266 with a slugging percentage of .532. He is a threat on the basepaths to always swipe a bag, he already had 40 on the year, which can be impactful against Rodon as the Reds look to get into scoring position.
New York Yankees
Aaron Judge: The best player in baseball has been nothing short of it this season. Judge is hitting .321 with 32 home runs and is in the 100th percentile in plenty of MLBStatcast metrics, including but not limited to hard-hit percentage, xSLG and average exit velocity. He does plenty of damage against lefties as well, hitting .323 with a slugging percentage of .754, which will surely play out against Abbott on Wednesday.
Reds vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
I’ll back the big underdog in the Reds on Wednesday against the slumping Yankees.
Both teams are at the big league average in OPS against left handed pitching, so there is no significant edge there, and I’m interested in continuing to fade Carlos Rodon, who posted a 7.76 ERA in five June starts.
Rodon is struggling and Abbott will be able to get past a shallow Yankees lineup that is incredibly reliant on Judge (and Juan Soto’s) excellence.
The lefty is elite at pitching to soft contact, 89th percentile, and should be able to work around the middle of the New York lineup in order to give Cincinnati a puncher’s chance on the road.
I’ll side with Cincy at this big price as New York isn’t trustworthy at the moment, playing .500 ball since the start of June.
PICK: Reds +154
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.