Rice vs. Memphis Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Feb. 26
The AAC leading Memphis Tigers will look to bolster its resume with a home win and cover as big favorites against Rice.
The Owls enter this game in hopes of giving the Tigers another scare after nearly taking the team down in early February, losing by three. Can the Rice offense, which has been among the best in AAC play, keep up with the vaunted Tigers?
Here’s our best bet for this conference matchup.
Rice vs. Memphis Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rice: +13.5 (-110)
- Memphis: -13.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rice: +680
- Memphis: -1100
Total: 148.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Rice vs. Memphis How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, February 26
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: FedEx Forum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Rice Record: 13-15
- Memphis Record: 22-5
Rice vs. Memphis Key Players to Watch
Rice
Trae Broadnax: The senior guard was massive in the team’s near upset of Memphis, scoring 19 points with six assists against the aggressive Memphis defense. Broadnax has a tight handle and is a downhill threat to generate easy buckets and trips to the free throw line for the aggressive Owls offense that can rack up free throw attempts against Memphis.
Memphis
PJ Haggerty: The likely AAC Player of the Year had a monster effort against Rice in the close win, scoring 26 points with eight rebounds and five assists against Rice. The Tulsa transfer has thrived in Penny Hardaway’s up-tempo scheme, buoyed by a massive 3-point jump, upping his percentage from 28% to 42% this season.
Rice vs. Memphis Prediction and Pick
After the first meeting landed 86-83 with a closing total of 146.5, I believe we see this game go over the updated total 148.5 in the second one.
The key to this one is based around both team’s ability to dominate the glass and generate free throw attempts.
Memphis is an incredibly physical team on both sides of the ball, making up for its lack of size with a nose for the ball and a handful of downhill threats that initiate contact. The team is 82nd in the country in offensive rebounding rate and 36th in free throw rate.
Of course, it doesn't hurt that the team is top five in the nation in 3-point percentage for a team that plays at a top third pace in the country, per KenPom.
However, I believe Rice can keep up in this one, as it is a top 10 team in the country in free throw rate that is also elite on the offensive glass, ranking 60th in OREB%. This has been an issue for Memphis all season, as it ranks 335th in defensive rebounding rate since its aggressive defense is constantly out of position to rebound.
After a high scoring affair that featured 37 free throws, I think we see even more this time around and the game soars over the total yet again.
PICK: OVER 148.5 (-115, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
