Richmond vs. Davidson Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Atlantic 10 Tournament First Round
Richmond and Davidson tip off the Atlantic 10 Tournament from Washington D.C. on Wednesday afternoon.
First-round action begins in the afternoon with Richmond and Davidson in the first round. The Spiders have struggled mightily this season but will look to pull a mild upset against Davidson in hopes of continuing its season.
After being swept in the regular season by Davidson, how should we bet on this tournament matchup?
Here’s our betting preview.
Richmond vs. Davidson Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Richmond: +5.5 (-102)
- Davidson: -5.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Richmond: +220
- Davidson: -270
Total: 130.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Richmond vs. Davidson How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 12th
- Game Time: 11:30 AM EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): USA
- Richmond Record: 10-21
- Davidson Record: 16-15
Richmond vs. Davidson Key Players to Watch
Richmond
Dusan Neskovic: The Richmond forward has played well in both meetings against Davidson, averaging 15 points with six rebounds despite the two losses. A tough cover around the low block- can Neskovic unlock the Davidson defense?
Davidson
Reed Bailey: The junior center has been outstanding this year in the middle of the Davidson offense. He has dominated this particular matchup as well, averaging 28 points against Richmond in two victories, including shooting 18-of-22 from the free throw line.
Richmond vs. Davidson Prediction and Pick
Neither team enters in sterling form, with both teams losing the last four games ahead of the postseason. Given that neither team is lighting it up, I’m going to take the points in a game that has far more volatility than this price indicates.
Davidson is reliant on Bailey’s work on the interior to destroy A-10 defenses, but Richmond is a compact defense that is allowing the league’s highest three-point rate as opponents are shooting 50% of their shots from beyond the arc.
There will need to be adjustments from head coach Chris Mooney against Bailey, who has enjoyed a huge edge in this matchup, but I’m going to take the few possessions with the Spiders, who bolster a strong pick-and-roll offense that can lift Bailey away from the rim and get the Spiders quality looks both inside and out.
PICK: Richmond +5.5 (-102, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
