Rockets vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 19
Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers have won back-to-back games to pull into the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference standings ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with the Houston Rockets.
Kevin Durant and the Rockets have won nine of their last 10 games and four in a row, including an overtime victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday. The Rockets have the best offensive rating in the NBA this season, and they’ve remained a dominant team on the offensive glass.
This will be an interesting matchup, as Steven Adams and Alperen Sengun will go up against Cleveland’s Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt. It’s possible that whoever wins the battle on the boards ends up winning this game.
The Cavs have listed Darius Garland (toe) as out for this matchup, leaving a bigger role for Mitchell and Lonzo Ball leading this offense.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Wednesday’s clash between two NBA Finals contenders.
Rockets vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Rockets -1.5 (-105)
- Cavs +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Rockets: -120
- Cavs: +100
Total
- 233.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Rockets vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 19
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Rockets record: 9-3
- Cavs record: 10-5
Rockets vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Isaiah Crawford – out
- Tari Eason – out
- Dorian Finney-Smith – out
- Kevon Harris – out
- Jabari Smith Jr. – questionable
- Fred VanVleet – out
Cavs Injury Report
- Darius Garland – out
- Chris Livingston – out
- Sam Merrill – questionable
- Max Strus – out
- Jaylon Tyson – out
Rockets vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donovan Mitchell UNDER 5.5 Assists (-113)
Mitchell should have more ball-handling duties on Wednesday against Houston, but I'm not buying him in the assist market in this game.
Mitchell is averaging just 5.5 dimes per game, and he's failed to clear this mark in seven of his 13 appearances this season. Now, he has to take on a Houston team that allows the sixth-fewest assists per game in the NBA.
While I do believe in Mitchell as a playmaker with Garland out, Lonzo Ball may end up being the biggest beneficiary for the Cavs as a primary playmaker.
Rockets vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
I’m buying the Rockets as slight favorites in this matchup, especially with Garland sidelined for the Cavs.
Houston ranks in the top six in the league in offensive, defensive and net rating this season, and it’s gone an NBA-best 5-1 against the spread on the road with an average scoring margin of +9.2 in those matchups.
The Cavs – despite a strong record – have not been great against the spread, going 2-6 at home with an average scoring margin of just +3.3.
The Rockets have the defenders to slow down Mitchell, who has been forced to put on heroic scoring efforts to win Cleveland games with all the injuries it has dealt with early on this season.
I love Houston to win this game outright as a road favorite.
Pick: Rockets Moneyline (-120 at DraftKings)
