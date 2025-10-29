Rockets vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 29
The Houston Rockets are just 1-2 to start the 2025-26 season, but they blew out the Brooklyn Nets on Monday and are looking to carry that into a matchup with the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.
After winning their opener by 20 points over the Atlanta Hawks, the Raptors have lost three games in a row, including a back-to-back against Dallas and San Antonio on Sunday and Monday. Toronto finally heads home for Wednesday’s matchup, but it may be in trouble against a Houston team that many expect to contend for a top spot in the West.
The Rockets dropped their opener in double overtime to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and they also lost to a playoff-caliber Detroit Pistons team. Kevin Durant has put together some big scoring games for Houston, but the team is still navigating things on offense without veteran guard Fred VanVleet.
Can Houston get back to .500 with a road win on Wednesday?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for this interconference clash.
Rockets vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rockets -5.5 (-115)
- Raptors +5.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Rockets: -205
- Raptors: +170
Total
- 232.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Rockets vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 29
- Time: 6:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, Space City Network
- Rockets record: 1-2
- Raptors record: 1-3
Rockets vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Dorian Finney-Smith – out
- Fred VanVleet – out
Raptors Injury Report
- Checky Hepburn – out
- A.J. Lawson – out
- Alijah Martin – out
- Jakob Poeltl – doubtful
Rockets vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Alperen Sengun OVER 21.5 Points (-123)
This season, Sengun has scored 39, 17 and 21 points in his first three games this season, and now he takes on a Toronto team that is down starting center Jakob Poeltl on Wednesday.
Sengun should be able to take advantage of this banged up frontcourt, as the Raptors are just 20th in the NBA in opponent points in the paint per game.
Sengun has taken 24, 18 and 11 shots in his games this season, attempting just 11 shots in a blowout win over Brooklyn. I think the star center could be right back in the mix to reach his season average (25.7) on Wednesday.
Rockets vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
I’m buying Houston the road against this Toronto team that has not won since the season opener against the Atlanta Hawks.
The Raptors have lost by six, 10, 18 points in their last three games and have fallen to 21st in the league in defensive rating.
The Rockets had a tough start to the season against OKC and Detroit, but they blew out Brooklyn in their last game and should be able to handle a Raptors team that is showing that it may not be a playoff contender in the East.
Houston – despite the 1-2 start – is still eighth in the league in net rating and has the third best offensive rating. It also is a strong 2-1 against the spread.
Pick: Rockets -5.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
