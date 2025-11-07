Rockets vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Houston Rockets have won five games in a row and are angling for the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference heading into their NBA Cup matchup with the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.
After a 5-0 start, the Spurs have lost back-to-back games to Phoenix and the Los Angeles Lakers to fall to 5-2 this season. San Antonio also lost rookie guard Dylan Harper (calf) in the process, leaving the team a little thin with De’Aaron Fox (hamstring) banged up to start the season as well.
While Houston has been operating without a true point guard, Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson have been rolling as of late, knocking off the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. The Rockets are now 5-2 against the spread, posting an average scoring margin of +13.0 points in their games – the best mark in the league.
Can they slow down Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs as road favorites in an NBA Cup matchup?
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop target and my prediction for this Western Conference showdown.
Rockets vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Rockets -2.5 (-102)
- Spurs +2.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Rockets: -130
- Spurs: +110
Total
- 226.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Rockets vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 7
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Rockets record: 5-2
- Spurs record: 5-2
Rockets vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Steven Adams -- questionable
- Isaiah Crawford -- out
- Dorian Finney-Smith -- out
- Kevon Harris -- out
- Fred VanVleet -- out
Spurs Injury Report
- De'Aaron Fox -- out
- Dylan Harper -- out
- Harrison Ingram -- questionable
- Luke Kornet -- out
- Riley Minix -- questionable
- Kelly Olynyk -- questionable
- Jeremy Sochan -- questionable
Rockets vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets
Note: These player prop predictions were made before odds were released and are based on past player performance.
Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Victor Wembanyama UNDER Rebounds
Wemby has gotten off to a great start this season, averaging 25.6 points and 12.9 rebounds per game, but he’s failed to reach double-digit boards in each of his last two games.
Oddsmakers have inflated the Spurs star’s rebounds prop since his fast start, but I think he’s a fade candidate against a Houston team that is No. 1 in the NBA in rebounding percentage and No. 2 in opponent rebounds per game.
I think the Rockets have the bodies (Steven Adams, Sengun, Clint Capela) to make things tough on Wemby in the paint, and Houston cleans up the offensive glass better than any team in the league this season.
I wouldn't be shocked if Wemby struggles to crack 10 rebounds for the third game in a row.
Rockets vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
Houston is No. 1 in the NBA in net rating, offensive and No. 6 in defensive rating heading into this road matchup.
With Harper out, the Spurs have had a little less margin for error, falling to 13th in the league in offensive rating even though they are still a top-five team in net rating.
Wembanyama’s greatness is evident, but as the Spurs continue to lose rotation pieces, there may be too big of a workload on him against an elite team like Houston.
The Rockets have won five games in a row and are one of the best teams in the NBA at winning at margin and covering the spread (5-2 this season).
I lean with the Rockets to win this game outright on Friday night.
Pick: Rockets Moneyline (-130 at DraftKings)
