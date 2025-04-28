Rockets vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 4 (Predictions for Steph Curry, Fred VanVleet)
The Houston Rockets-Golden State Warriors series has produced some really close games, and oddsmakers seem to think we’re in line for yet another one in Game 4.
The Warriors are 3.5-point favorites at home in Game 4, and the low-scoring nature of each of these matchups so far (all three games have gone UNDER) could mean some crunch time minutes late in the fourth.
Even though we haven’t seen any high-scoring games in this series, there are still plenty of ways to bet on this matchup in the prop market. In Game 4, I’m targeting a pair of point guards for very different prop picks.
Let’s break down these plays for the game of the night in the NBA!
Best NBA Prop Bets for Rockets vs. Warriors
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Fred VanVleet UNDER 18.5 Points and Assists (-125)
- Steph Curry OVER 5.5 Assists (-120)
Fred VanVleet UNDER 18.5 Points and Assists (-125)
In this series, Fred VanVleet has struggled mightily with his shot for Houston, hitting just 11 of his 41 shot attempts (26.8 percent) and six of his 29 3-point attempts (20.7 percent).
He also has just 12 assists through three games, so it’s not like he’s making up for his lack of scoring by setting up his teammates at a really high level.
FVV has 17, nine and 20 points and assists through three games, and I’m not buying him going over this prop in Game 4 on the road. Not only has Golden State been the No. 1 defense since the Jimmy Butler trade, but VanVleet has been far too inconsistent as a scorer to rely on him to put up around 15 points in this game.
Steph Curry OVER 5.5 Assists (-120)
While Curry has been scoring the ball at a high rate all postseason, he’s also been a willing passer, dishing out nine dimes in each of his last two games.
With Butler banged up, Curry is handling an even bigger offensive workload than he usually would, and he’s done a great job setting up teammates out of double teams from Houston. The Rockets are doing everything they can to get the ball out of Steph’s hands, but Golden State was able to take advantage when needed in Game 3.
Overall, Curry is averaging 7.0 assists per game and 12.7 potential assists per game in this series.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.