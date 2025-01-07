Rockets vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 7
Ime Udoka’s Houston Rockets are looking to hang on to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference on Tuesday as massive road favorites against the six-win Washington Wizards.
Washington has the worst record in the Eastern Conference this season, but it has played better as of late, winning three of its last 10 games after a 3-20 start to the regular season.
The Rockets are coming off a huge win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, and they have the No. 3 defense in the NBA this season. There are a few key injuries to watch for on the Houston side, as Jabari Smith Jr. is out, Tari Eason is doubtful and Jalen Green is questionable tonight.
The Wizards also have several rotation players listed on their injury report, but they were expected to be underdogs in this matchup.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to consider betting in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Rockets vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Rockets -11.5 (-112)
- Wizards +11.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Rockets: -625
- Wizards: +455
Total
- 225 (Over -110/Under -110)
Rockets vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, Space City Network
- Rockets record: 23-12
- Wizards record: 6-27
Rockets vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- N’Faly Dante – out
- Reed Sheppard – out
- Jalen Green – questionable
- Tari Eason – doubtful
- Jack McVeigh – out
- Jabari Smith Jr. – out
Wizards Injury Report
- Saddiq Bey – out
- Marvin Bagley III – out
- Malcolm Brogdon – out
- Carlton Carrington – questionable
- Jordan Poole – questionable
- Bilal Coulibaly – questionable
- Tristan Vukcevic – out
Rockets vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Houston Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Amen Thompson OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-105)
Thompson returned from his two-game suspension and promptly grabbed 16 rebounds and scored 23 points in a win over the Lakers.
Now, the former lottery pick is in a prime spot to dominate the glass in what should be another start with Tari Eason doubtful and Jabari Smith Jr, out tonight. Washington is dead last in the NBAin opponent rebounds per game, and Thompson has 11 or more boards in three of his last five games.
He should easily clear this line on Tuesday.
Washington Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kyle Kuzma UNDER 28.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
I shared this bet for Kuzma earlier today in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – as he’s facing one of the NBA’s toughest defenses on Tuesday night:
Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is coming off one of his best games of the season, scoring 28 points on 13-of-23 shooting in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Now, Kuzma is set at 28.5 points, rebounds and assists on Tuesday against Houston, despite the fact that he’s cleared this line just five times in 16 games this season.
The veteran forward is playing just 27.0 minutes per game this season, and while he returned to the starting lineup for Washington’s last two games, his 23-shot game was his first game with double-digit attempts since returning from injury.
Houston has the No. 3 defense in the NBA while the Pelicans clock in at No. 29, so this is a significantly tougher matchup for Kuzma. Not only that, but Kuzma has needed to score 22 or more points in all five games that he’s cleared this prop.
He’s not doing much elsewhere, averaging just 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game on the season. I’m selling high on him after he torched one of the worst defenses in the NBA.
Rockets vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
In today’s NBA Best Bets column, I shared why I’m parlaying the Rockets with the Atlanta Hawks as one of my best bets tonight:
Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets find themselves as road favorites as well on Tuesday, and they’re playing the six-win Washington Wizards.
Washington has lost back-to-back games and is just 5-14 overall at home, putting it in a tough spot against the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
The key difference in this game is on the defensive end, as the Rockets are No. 3 in the league in defensive rating while Washington clocks in at No. 28. That’s led to the Wizards posting the worst net rating in the NBA, as they also rank dead last in the league in offensive rating.
Houston is 6-4 against the spread when favored on the road (Washington is 8-11 ATS as a home dog), and it has won 10 of 16 road games overall – including eight of the 10 that it's been favored in.
This is a no brainer game to take the Rockets.
While it’s much easier to take a moneyline than laying the points with an 11.5-point favorite, I still think Houston can cover in this game as well.
Washington is the worst team in the NBA offensively, and that should set up well for Houston’s defense. The Rockets are covering the spread at a high rate as a favorite this season, going 15-11 ATS in 26 games.
Pick: Rockets -11.5 (-112)
