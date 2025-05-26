Rockies vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, May 26
The Colorado Rockies are on pace to be one of the worst Major League Baseball teams of all time. They have just nine wins through their first 53 wins of the season while sporting a run differential of -171, the worst amongst all teams by 76 runs.
Today, we'll be treated to what will likely be a lopsided affair when they take on the Chicago Cubs in Memorial Day action. The Cubs come into this game with a two game lead in the NL Central and will be hoping to build on that lead this week.
Let's dive into the odds for today's matinee matchup.
Rockies vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Rockies +1.5 (+126)
- Cubs -1.5 (-150)
Moneyline
- Rockies +270
- Cubs -345
Total
- 7.5 (Over -120/Under +100)
Rockies vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Monday, May 26
- Game Time: 2:20 PM EST
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, Rockies.TV
- Rockies Record: 9-44
- Cubs Record: 32-21
Rockies vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Colorado: Carson Palmquist, LHP (0-2, 11.88 ERA)
- Chicago: Jameson Taillon, RHP (3-3, 4.13 ERA)
Rockies vs. Cubs Best Prop Bet
Carson Palmquist's first two starts in the Majors has not gone as planned, allowing 16 hits and 11 earned runs over 8.1 innings pitched. Things won't get easier for him this afternoon as he gets set to face one of the best lineups against left-handed pitchers in the Majors. The Cubs have an OPS of .839 against lefties this season, with only the Yankees sporting a higher mark. Unfortunately, I think this is going to be another rough outing for Palmquist.
Rockies vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
It's rare that I give out a run line bet and it's even more rare for me to give out a -2.5 run line bet, but I see no other choice than to do exactly that today. All signs point to the Rockies once again being on the wrong side of a blowout.
If we want to look at the Rockies' true offensive numbers, we have to look at their road splits when they play away from their hitter-friendly Coors Field. When you do, you'll see just how bad they've been they're last in both batting average (.195) and OPS (.569) when playing on the road, both abysmal metrics for a Major League Baseball team.
As I wrote above, they're starting Carson Palmquist for the third time this season and his first two starts went as disastrous as possible. Things aren't going to turn around for him when he has to take on one of the most effective lineups against lefties that the MLB has to offer.
Strap in for a Memorial Day blowout. Bet the Cubs at plus-money to win by at least three runs.
Pick: Cubs -2.5 (+104) via Caesars
