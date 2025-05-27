Rockies vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 27
The Chicago Cubs will host the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at Wrigley Field for the second game of their three-game series. Chicago secured a 3-1 victory in the series opener, with Jameson Taillon cruising through the Rockies' lineup by retiring the first 14 batters and striking out seven over six-plus innings. Kyle Tucker contributed two RBIs, including a key sacrifice fly in the seventh inning.
The Cubs' bullpen maintained the lead and Daniel Palencia earned his third save of the campaign.
Tuesday's pitching matchup features Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez (1-7, 7.66 ERA) against Cubs right-hander Cade Horton (2-0, 4.40 ERA). Márquez has struggled this season, posting a 1.68 WHIP over 47 innings. Horton, a 23-year-old rookie and the Cubs' No. 2 prospect entering the season, has recorded 10 strikeouts over 14.1 innings in his first three MLB appearances.
The Cubs, now 33-21, have won eight of their last ten games and hold a three-game lead in the NL Central. The Rockies, at 9-45, continue to slide in what could be a historically awful season.
We’ll identify a betting angle for a prop market and a game prediction on Tuesday.
Rockies vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rockies +1.5 (+125)
- Cubs -1.5 (-150)
Moneyline
- Rockies (+265)
- Cubs (-330)
Total
- Over 8 (-124)
- Under 8 (+102)
Rockies vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Rockies: German Marquez (1-7, 7.66 ERA)
- Cubs: Cade Horton (2-1, 4.40 ERA)
Rockies vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, Rockies.TV
- Rockies Record: 9-45
- Cubs Record: 33-21
Rockies vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet
- German Marquez Under 15.5 Recorded (-133 at FanDuel)
Marquez is an extremely volatile pitcher. In his last start, he made it through seven innings and allowed one earned run against a tough Phillies team, but was pulled after three innings because he gave up five earned runs in his previous start against Arizona. He can’t record strikeouts effectively because hitters enjoy a .380 wOBA against him. Marquez is sitting batters down at a paltry 4.98 per nine rate. The Cubs are a strong contact team and are No. 3 overall in expected slug rate, so I see him skating on thin ice from getting chased right from the get-go on Tuesday.
Rockies vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
This Rockies club is a team that still hasn’t cracked double-digit wins 54 games into a season. From batting to pitching, there is nothing I can support in good conscience: Colorado has the worst batting average (.219) and ERA (5.67) in the game. They’ve struck out more than any other team and have struck out opposing hitters fewer than any other team. Things don’t look to improve, either, as their Statcast profiles’ expected metrics are all in the deep blue.
The public fading has been so aggressive on the Rockies that oddsmakers have changed the run line to -2.5 on several occasions, and that’s what I’m doing here. The Cubs are the best offense in baseball, having produced a total of 128 weighted runs created plus this season per FanGraphs. Tuesday should be a fireworks show for them at Wrigley.
Pick: Cubs -2.5 (-112 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.