Rockies vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 15
The Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers and what's projected to be a lopsided affair.
The Rockies have only three wins on the season, the fewest in the Majors so far this season. They have lost four straight games including Monday night's series opener. Things aren't looking good for the Rockies so let's take a look at just how big of underdogs they're set as tonight.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Odds, Spread, and Total
Run Line
- Rockies +1.5 (+120)
- Dodgers -1.5 (-142)
Moneyline
- Rockies +260
- Dodgers -325
Total
- 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Rockies vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 15
- Game Time: 10:10 PM EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, Rockies.TV
- Rockies Record: 3-13
- Dodgers Record: 12-6
Rockies vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Colorado: Ryan Feltner, RHP (0-0, 2.81 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Landon Knack, RHP (1-0, 10.38 ERA)
Rockies vs. Dodgers Best Prop Bet
- Landon Knack OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-165) via DraftKings
We're going to continue to take the OVER on strikeouts for whatever team takes on the Rockies on any given night. Colorado has struck out on 29.0% of its plate appearances this season. That's highest rate in the Majors by a blistering 3.3%. Let's believe in Landon Knack to record at least five strikeouts against them tonight.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Call me crazy, but I'm going to take the run line with the Rockies at plus-money. They're starting Ryan Feltner tonight, who has been a bright spot for them early in the season, allowing just five combined earned runs in 16.0 innings pitched. Now, he gets to face a Dodgers offense that hasn't been as hot as you might think. They're batting just .230, which is only a bit above the Rockies, who come in at .219.
I'm not going to sit here and make the ridiculous argument that the Rockies are the better team, but if all you had to do was pick the better team, sports betting would be a lot easier than it is. The Rockies, while being pathetic so far this season, are a bit mispriced in this spot.
Pick: Rockies +1.5 (+120) via DraftKings
