Rockies vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 29
The Rockies stunned Cleveland in Monday night’s opener, erasing a late deficit with a four-run ninth inning to steal an 8-6 win after a lengthy rain delay.
On Tuesday, the Rockies now turn to Tanner Gordon (2-2, 3.13 ERA), who is trending after allowing just four earned runs across 17.2 innings in his last three starts. All things considered amid this historically disastrous Rockies season, Gordon’s pitching has been a considerable improvement.
Cleveland counters with lefty Logan Allen (6-9, 4.16 ERA), who’s gone at least six innings in four of his last five starts and relies on weak contact rather than swing-and-miss stuff to get outs.
Bottom line, both teams remain inconsistent offensively, setting the stage for another tightly contested ball game in Cleveland.
Rockies vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rockies +1.5 (-118)
- Guardians -1.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Rockies (+176)
- Guardians (-210)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-114)
- Under 8.5 (-106)
Rockies vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
- Rockies: Tanner Gordon (2-2, 3.13 ERA)
- Guardians: Logan Allen (6-9, 4.16 ERA)
Rockies vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field
- How to Watch (TV): Rockies.TV, Guardians.TV
- Rockies Record: 28-78
- Guardians Record: 52-54
Rockies vs. Guardians Prop Bet
- Tanner Gordon Over 15.5 Outs (+112 at FanDuel)
You’re probably inured to backing any Rockies props this season, but this price brings the value to me. Gordon has pitched into the sixth inning in three of his four starts this season even without having any strong strikeout stuff. After a rocky debut, he’s been effective at managing contact, allowing just two home runs all year while improving his command.
The Guardians rank No. 28 overall wOBA against right-handers and struggle to string hits together with a top-heavy lineup. With a pitch-to-contact style and low walk rate, Gordon doesn't waste many pitches. Cleveland’s offense also ranks 28th in slugging and on-base percentage, so there’s open road for Gordon to have enough durability.
Rockies vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
Aside from Gordon’s promising efforts, Allen may not overpower hitters, but he limits barrels and keeps the ball on the ground with a near 44% groundball rate to collect outs. Offensively, both teams sit bottom-five in wOBA and slugging, and neither has hit left- or right-handed pitching consistently.
The Rockies average just 3.61 runs per game (28th in MLB), while Cleveland is only slightly better at 3.87 (26th). Combine that with cooler Midwest night air and both bullpens trending better than the raw numbers suggest, expect a quieter game this time around.
Pick: Under 8.5 (-106 at FanDuel)
