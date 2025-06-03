Rockies vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 3
Alas, the Colorado Rockies reached double-digit wins in their 60th game of the season on Monday, defeating the Miami Marlins 6-4 on the heels of Hunter Goodman’s two home runs.
Tuesday’s pitching matchup features two right-handers seeking to rebound from challenging seasons. Colorado’s Chase Dollander (2–5, 6.28 ERA) returns from the injured list after dealing with right forearm tightness. Prior to his IL stint, the rookie showed signs of improvement, allowing just three earned runs over his last two starts.
Miami counters with Sandy Alcantara (2–7, 8.47 ERA), the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner, who has struggled in his return from Tommy John surgery. Alcantara has posted a 5.74 ERA in six home starts this season.
I’ll break down the lines for this matchup to suggest a player prop and a game prediction.
Rockies vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rockies +1.5 (-150)
- Marlins -1.5 (+125)
Moneyline
- Rockies (+146)
- Marlins (-174)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-102)
- Under 8.5 (-120)
Rockies vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers
- Rockies: Chase Dollander (2-5, 6.28 ERA)
- Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-7, 8.47 ERA)
Rockies vs. Marlins How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 3, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: IoanDepot Park
- How to Watch (TV): Rockies.TV, FDSN Florida
- Rockies Record: 10-50
- Marlins Record: 23-55
Rockies vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bet
- Chase Dollander over 4.5 Strikeouts (+110 at FanDuel)
Dollander returns from the injured list on Tuesday showcasing cutting velocity (97.5 MPH), placing him within the 94 percentile. He’s had encouraging strikeout potential in the minors and has performed significantly better on the road in the majors, holding a 4.29 ERA in contrast to his 8.66 at Coors Field.
Dollander hit this line for his strikeout prop in both of his last starts, achieving six and seven K’s, respectively. I like the plus-money price on him to collect at least five against a Marlins lineup that is within Statcast’s top-five most frequent swinging teams.
Rockies vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
The line moved up a half point since Monday’s 10 runs and I’m looking to see a quieter scoreboard in the follow-up. Even though Alcantara isn’t exactly the same Cy Young candidate he was before his Tommy John surgery, struggling with command around the zone, he has negative run value for every pitch in his arsenal except for his sinker. His velocity is still up, ranking in the 91 percentile while he’s eliciting a healthy ground ball rate.
The Rockies strike out more than any team in baseball and should regress after yesterday’s rare offensive surge. The shaky bullpens are concerning, but an accomplished veteran and a starving rookie both have enough drive to capitalize on inconsistent offenses.
Pick: Under 8.5 (-115 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.