Rockies vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 4
The first game of the day on June 4 takes place in Miami as the Miami Marlins host the Colorado Rockies for their series finale.
Colorado finally reached double-digit wins in the 2025 season on Monday, and it pulled off another victory on Tuesday to already secure a series win.
On Wednesday, we could be in line for some offensive fireworks as the Rockies have lefty Kyle Freeland (5.72 ERA) scheduled to start against Marlins righty Cal Quantrill (5.84 ERA).
Can these offenses step up and deliver an OVER to start the day in Major League Baseball?
Let’s break down the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s series finale.
Rockies vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rockies +1.5 (-166)
- Marlins -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline
- Rockies: +130
- Marlins: -155
Total
- 8 (Over -112/Under -108)
Rockies vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers
- Colorado: Kyle Freeland (0-8, 5.72 ERA)
- Miami: Cal Quantrill (3-5, 5.84 ERA)
Rockies vs. Marlins How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 4
- Time: 12:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: loanDepot park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSFL, COLR
- Rockies record: 11-50
- Marlins record: 23-36
Rockies vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bets
Rockies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Kyle Freeland OVER 6.5 Hits Allowed (-120)
So far this season, Freeland has given up seven or more hits in nine of his 12 starts, posting a 1.63 WHIP.
The lefty has allowed 87 hits in 61.1 innings of work, and I expect he’ll have a tough time against a Marlins team that is 14th in MLB in batting average against southpaws. The Marlins are far from a great offense, but they do rank in the top half of the league in hits in 2025.
Freeland is a must fade given his slow start to 2025.
Rockies vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
So far in this series, these teams have combined for 10 and five runs, but I think this total is way too low given the pitching matchup on Wednesday.
Freeland has been downright awful for Colorado this season, leading it to a 1-11 record in his 12 starts. The lefty has allowed at least three earned runs in 10 of those outings, and he has a whopping 1.63 WHIP in the 2025 campaign.
On the Miami side, Quantrill hasn’t been any better. The veteran right-hander has an ERA that is pushing 6.00, and he’s given up three or more earned runs in six of his 11 outings. The Marlins have combined for nine or more runs in over half of his starts.
Overall, Miami is one of the best OVER teams in MLB (33-26), even though it doesn’t have an elite offense.
Once these starters exit they’ll be giving way to bullpens with suspect ERAs as well. Miami currently has a 4.53 bullpen ERA while the Rockies sit at 4.05.
This total is a bargain on Wednesday afternoon.
Pick: OVER 8 (-112 at DraftKings)
