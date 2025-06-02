Rockies vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, June 2
Monday’s series opener between the Miami Marlins and the Colorado Rockies might just be the worst combination of two teams in the same park in recent memory. The Rockies, who are mired in a historically poor season, have lost eight consecutive games and have yet to crack double-digit wins on the year. It’s the worst 59-game start in modern MLB history.
The Marlins, at 23-34, sit at the bottom of the NL East and have dropped their last two series. Despite a recent five-hit performance by Xavier Edwards, Miami's offense has been inconsistent. Starting pitcher Max Meyer (3-4, 4.53 ERA) has shown promise, especially at home, where he holds a 3.18 ERA. He'll face Rockies' veteran Germán Márquez (1–7, 7.13 ERA), who has struggled since returning from injury.
Let’s choose an angle to bet this lackluster matchup on Monday evening.
Rockies vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rockies +1.5 (-128)
- Marlins -1.5 (+106)
Moneyline
- Rockies (+168)
- Marlins (-200)
Total
- Over 8 (-114)
- Under 8 (-106)
Rockies vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers
- Rockies: German Marquez (1-7, 7.13 ERA)
- Marlins: Max Meyer (3-4, 4.53 ERA)
Rockies vs. Marlins How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 2, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: IoanDepot Park
- How to Watch (TV): Rockies.TV, FDSN Florida
- Rockies Record: 9-50
- Phillies Record: 23-54
Rockies vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bet
- German Marquez Over 2.5 Runs Allowed (-155 at BetMGM)
Miami’s lineup is erratic, though it features a couple of emerging power hitters in Kyle Stowers and Agustín Ramírez, both of whom have upside against Marquez. All things considered he plays for a team that offers no support, Marquez’s velocity has been consistent and he gets hitters chasing pitches, but it’s not translating to strikeouts as he is getting just over five per nine innings. He’s gone above 2.5 earned runs in seven of his last 10 starts and holds a 9.42 ERA on the road.
Rockies vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
There is absolutely no stability in backing the Rockies in any context and the value is too lousy to fade them. To think there is a team that is giving last year’s all-time poor White Sox a run for its money in the following season is beyond comprehension. Colorado’s pitching staff has the highest ERA in the league, and their offense ranks last in runs scored, hits, and batting average.
There isn’t any positive regression on the horizon either as Colorado ranks dead last across all expected batting and pitching metrics on Statcast.
But Meyer serves them a chance to get on base with exit velocity and hard hit rates in the bottom 10% of the league. Miami has also hit better at home, and they'll face a Rockies pitching staff that has allowed five or more runs in seven of its last eight games.
Pick: Over 8 (-115 at FanDuel)
