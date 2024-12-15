Is Romeo Doubs Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Seahawks)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs has missed the last two games with a concussion, but he returned to practice this week and is not listed as on the team’s final injury report for Sunday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks.
Doubs, who was injured in the Packers’ Week 12 win over the San Francisco 49ers missed the Packers’ Thanksgiving game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13 and the loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday night in Week 14.
This season, Doubs has 34 receptions for 483 yards and two scores, and he’s been one of the top options for the Packers in the passing game alongside Jayden Reed, Christian Watson and Tucker Kraft.
Getting Doubs back in the lineup is a massive boost for Green Bay, as it looks to sew up a wild card spot in the NFC over the final weeks of the regular season.
Best Romeo Doubs Prop Bets for Week 15 vs. Seahawks
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over +125/Under -164)
- Receiving Yards: 39.5 (Over -114/Under -114)
- Anytime TD: +250
If you're going to bet on Doubs in this matchup, I'd take the OVER on his receiving yards, which is set at 39.5.
Doubs has cleared this total in six of his 10 games, landing on exactly 39 yards once.
The Packers have used Doubs a lot in the passing game, targeting him 53 times in 10 games -- throwing it to him at least five times in six of his games in 2024.
