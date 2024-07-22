Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Bet on the Twins' Hot Bats vs. Phillies)
It's a new week which means we have a new slate of MLB games to watch and bet on. The All-Star game is in the rear-view mirror so now it's time for teams to make a push to the playoffs as we enter the second half of the season.
There are 13 games set to take place today and as we always do on Rounding the Bases, I'm going to break down my best bet for every single one of them.
Let's dive into it.
Rays vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Rays +145
It's hard to justify betting on the Yankees as this big of favorites with Carlos Rodon on the mound. The Yankees starter has a 7.20 ERA over his last eight starts with one of them coming against this Rays lineup on July 9. He gave up five hits, two walks, and four earned runs in 4.0 innings in that start and I expect a similar outing from him today.
I'll gladly back the Rays as underdogs in this one.
Cardinals vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Pirates -130
Mitch Keller has been quietly having himself a fantastic season, rocking an ERA of 3.46 in his 19 starts. Now he gets to face a Cardinals offense that has been average at best of late. I'll back him and the Pirates to get the job done today.
Mets vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Mets -145
The Mets rank second in the Majors in OPS dating back to June 1 at .811, while the Marlins rank dead last in that time frame at .631. In my opinion, this bet is a no-brainer.
Tigers vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Tigers -120
It's surprising to me the Tigers are available at -120 odds when the AL Cy Young favorite, Tarik Skubal, is on the mound. Don't let the Guardians stellar record fool you, they're just 17th in the Majors in OPS dating back to June 1. I'll back Skubal and his 2.41 ERA in this AL Central showdown.
Reds vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Braves -150
Reynaldo Lopez may be the most underrated pitcher in the Majors and his 1.88 ERA should strike fear in the Reds lineup today. There's no doubt the Braves offense is in a bit of a slump of late, but Lopez has the ability to drag them to a win tonight.
Phillies vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Twins -105
The Twins lead all of Major League Baseball in OPS dating back to June 1, with an OPS of .813. The Phillies rank just seventh (.762) in that same time frame. I'll take advantage of the opportunity to wager on Minnesota as a slight home underdog.
White Sox vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: White Sox +150
The White Sox offense is bad, but the Rangers offense hasn't been much better. They're 26th in MLB in OPS (.678) dating back to June 1. Erick Fedde (2.99 ERA) of the White Sox has a chance to have a strong performance tonight.
Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Cubs +100
Considering these two teams are 18th and 19th in OPS dating back to June 1, I'll go ahead and back the home underdog in what I feel is a coin flip matchup.
Diamondbacks vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Diamondbacks +135
The Royals certainly have the advantage on the mound with Cole Ragans (3.16 ERA) getting the start, but they shouldn't be this big of favorites based on how their offense has been performing. They're 23rd in OPS dating back to June 1 while the Diamondbacks are sixth. Give me Arizona in this interleague showdown.
Red Sox vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Red Sox -175
The Red Sox will roll with Tanner Houck (2.54 ERA) as their starter today, which is enough to have me not even consider betting on the Rockies.
Astros vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Athletics +125
The A's offense has been quietly solid lately, ranking 12th in OPS dating back to June 1. They should be able to take advantage of a matchup against Spencer Arrighetti, who has a poor 5.63 ERA on the year.
Angels vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Angels +145
I will continue to fade the Mariners, whose offense has been one of the worst in baseball lately. They're batting just .212 since June 1 and now they have to face Tyler Anderson and his 2.97 ERA.
Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Dodgers -130
It's crazy to say this after winning the Cy Young last season, but you simply can't bet on the Giants at this point when Blake Snell gets the start. His baffling 6.31 ERA makes them one of the most overvalued teams in baseball when he starts.
