Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Back the Twins Hot Offense)
We have a full slate of MLB games set to take place today to wrap up the week so as we always do on Rounding the Bases, I'm going to give you my pick for every single one.
Let's finish the week on a high note!
Dodgers vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Dodgers +112
It's a bit shocking to see the Dodgers set as underdogs to the Tigers, but you can understand it when you realize Tarik Skubal (10-3, 2.37 ERA) gets the start for the Tigers. Still, I like Los Angeles as an underdog with James Paxton (7-2, 4.24 ERA) on the mound. The Dodgers have a significant offensive advantage in this battle of lefty starters. They rank second in the Majors in OPS vs. lefties at .801 while the Tigers rank 25th at .659.
Athletics vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Athletics +235
I'm going to take a shot on the Athletics as significant underdogs in Philadelphia tonight. It seems crazy, but the A's offense has been respectable against left-handed pitchers this season, ranking 12th in OPS against lefties at .729. They also have Hogan Harris on the mound, who has a solid 3.22 ERA. The A's are more live in this game than the odds would seem to indicate.
Guardians vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Rays -144
As I've said for the past couple of days, it's time to buy low on the Rays. Their offense has been bad for the first half of the season, but they've finally started to turn things around and are now ninth in MLB in OPS over the past 30 days.
Yankees vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Orioles +106
Gerrit Cole enters tonight with a 6.75 ERA through his first handful of starts this season and now he has to pitch against arguably the best offense in baseball in the Orioles. I won't hesitate to back the O's as home underdogs in this AL East battle.
Rockies vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Mets -240
Tanner Gordon of the Rockies allowed eight hits and five earned runs in his first start in the Majors. I won't consider betting on the Rockies when he starts for them until he proves he can succeed at the Major League level.
Marlins vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Reds -158
It's tough to find any reason to justify a bet on the Marlins. They're dead last in the Majors in OPS over the last 30 days at .623.
Royals vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Red Sox -102
The Royals offense got off to a hot start but has been struggling of late. They're now 26th in the Majors in OPS over the last 30 days while the Red Sox rank third over that stretch. I'll jump all over Boston in this one.
Rangers vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Rangers +136
Andrew Heaney is due to get a couple more wins on his record. He has a 3.80 ERA but a record of just 3-9. Keep an eye on the Rangers, they may start to get hot in the next few weeks.
Nationals vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Brewers -220
In a pitching matchup between Jackson Rutledge (9.00 ERA) and Freddy Peralta (3.95 ERA), backing Peralta and the Brewers is an absolute no-brainer.
Pirates vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
- Pick: White Sox -156
The White Sox offense may be bad, but they can win games with Garrett Crochet (3.08 ERA) on the mound. Let's also remember the Pirates are 25th in OPS over the last 30 days, only slightly better than the White Sox.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Cardinals -196
How is Kyle Hendricks still a part of this Cubs rotation? He has a 1-7 record and a 7.53 ERA. If you're brave enough to back him by betting on Chicago, best of luck to you. I refuse to go down that road. Give me the Cardinals as sizable home favorites.
Mariners vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Angels +124
My take that the Mariners are going to regress soon hasn't worked out the past few days, but I'm sticking to it. Despite scoring 11 runs last night, they're still batting just .211 over the past 30 days. I'm sticking to my guns and backing Los Angeles as a home underdog.
Blue Jays vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Diamondbacks -126
It's tough to back the Blue Jays with how they've found ways to lose games lately. The Diamondbacks offense has been significantly better this season and the Jays bullpen is always susceptible to blowing a lead.
Braves vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Padres +100
The Braves offense has been struggling of late, ranking 19th in OPS over the past 30 days. The fact Spencer Schwellenback and his 5.02 ERA gets the start for them tonight doesn't help their chances. I'll back the Padres as home underdogs.
Twins vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Twins -142
The Twins offense has been the best in baseball over the past month, leading the Majors in OPS over that time frame at .891. I see no reason to stop betting on them.
