Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Bet Dodgers as Road Underdogs)
Saturday's MLB slate is headlined by the battle between the two favorites to win the World Series, the Dodgers against the Yankees in the Bronx.
The World Series preview in June takes center stage as all of Major League Baseball is in action on Saturday. Lucky for you, we have commentary on how to bet every game!
Keep reading to find out how we view each game on the Saturday slate.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Phillies vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
Pick: Mets (+150)
There’s some variance baked into this game with it being played in London as part of MLB’s London Series.
With a short center field fence and the wind projected to be blowing out at London Stadium, this can be a short outing for the likes of Ranger Suarez, who is driving most of the opening odds in this game.
Twins vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
Pick: Twins (-120)
Simeon Woods Richardson continues to thrive for the Twins in his first full season with the club, posting a 3.04 ERA while showcasing excellent control, posting a walk rate of only six percent. The Minnesota starter will match up against Pirates opener Carmen Mlodzinski, who will put a ton of pressure on the Pittsburgh below average bullpen.
With the pitching edge, including a better pen, I’ll take the Twins as short road favorites.
Braves vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Nationals (+120)
MacKenzie Gore has been outstanding this season, striking out a career best 27.3% of batters with a career low 3.57 ERA.
The former Padres prized prospect is starting to see perform like it and now draws a Braves team that is struggling without Ronald Acuna Jr, who tore his ACL and is out for the year. Atlanta is hitting only .211 in June.
Blue Jays vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
Pick: Athletics (+135)
The Blue Jays remain a non starter for me as a road favorite, even against the lowly A’s.
Kevin Gausman has been overvalued all season, and Toronto is only 6-6 in his 12 starts. The right hander has an ERA of 4.60 while his xERA is far worse at 5.26, per MLBStatcast. He is striking out only 22% of batters, the lowest rate since 2018, and remains a worthy fade.
Brewers vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Brewers (-165)
Freddy Peralta has been outstanding this season, striking out nearly a third of the batters he has faced while keeping his walk rate below eight percent, about the big league average.
It’ll be tough sledding for the Tigers lineup that is bottom third in Major League Baseball in OPS while the Brewers are far better at generating run support for its pitching staff, fourth in the same metric.
Mariners vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Royals (+115)
The Royals rallied to win 10-9 on Friday, and the team remains a great bet at home, 23-10 at Kauffman Stadium this season.
Kansas City will have a stiff test against Luis Castillo, but the Royals ability to generate power is notable considering Castillo has allowed a barrel percentage in the 28th percentile this season, per MLBStatcast, and allows a high fly ball rate of over 60%.
Orioles vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rays (+115)
Both starters have missed time this season, with different results, but I’m betting on it going in a different direction on Saturday.
Kyle Bradish of the Orioles has made six starts and has been pitching the best baseball of his career. He is striking out 32% of batters, way above his career average, while allowing a hard-hit percentage of only 25%, 99th percentile in the big leagues.
While it’s a fantastic start for a league average pitcher, regression will come for him soon.
I’ll try here, on the road against a Rays team that has pop in the lineup and a pitcher who has a high ceiling in Taj Bradley. The hard throwing right hander hasn’t had good results this season, his xERA is hovering around 7.00, but i believe he can outperform expectations given the Orioles have the third fewest walks on the year.
Cubs vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
Pick: Reds (-120)
The Cubs’ skid has continued while the Reds have won six straight, so I’ll side with the hot home team.
It also helps that Chicago is bottom 10 in OPS against left handers this season as the team faces Reds’ starter Andrew Abbott.
Red Sox vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
Pick:Red Sox (-205)
Chicago snapped a 13 game skid on Friday, but I’m not counting on two wins in a row.
Rockies vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rockies (+160)
Can Kyle Gibson justify this price tag? The veteran pitcher has a 3.69 ERA that is supported by a 4.99 xERA with a walk rate hovering around 10%.
For what it’s worth, Ryan Feltner pitches better on the road than at the hitter friendly Coors Field, so I can get behind him outperforming expectations.
Dodgers vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
Pick: Dodgers (+105)
The two best teams in baseball continue its weekend series, and I’ll side with the road underdog given the Yankees’ overall fitness with Juan Soto’s status in doubt for the foreseeable future.
If New York’s lineup isn’t at its best, it’ll be tough to keep up with the Dodgers, who have the highest OPS against left handed pitching this season.
Guardians vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
Pick: Guardians (-160)
Cleveland is the far more talented side here and should have little issue snagging a road win.
Ben Lively’s strikeout rate is at a career high of 23% and the Guardians have the clear offensive edge, 11th in OPS against the Marlins, who check in 29th.
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
Pick: Diamondbacks (+125)
I’ll take Arizona to stay hot in June, winners of five of six, at an underdog price.
Ryne Nelson isn’t a strikeout-focused pitcher, only 14.9%, but he has limited his walks to only six percent, which is impactful against a Padres team that is reliant on drawing walks to get runners on base. Nelson’s ERA is also due to come down from his mark of 5.44, with an xERA of 4.77.
Astros vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
Pick: Astros (-165)
Angels starter Tyler Anderson has been among the best pitchers in baseball, but I expect a tough summer for the veteran left hander.
He has an ERA of 2.37, which is staggering to see given some of his other numbers, including a 16% strikeout rate and 10% walk rate. Meanwhile, his xERA is 4.49, making him ripe for a few blow ups as the season continues.
I’ll count on Saturday against a Houston lineup that is top five in OPS against southpaws.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.