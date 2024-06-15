Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Bet on Royals to Upset Dodgers on Saturday)
MLB action continues today with a full slate of games spanning from the afternoon until tonight.
The Oakland Athletics and Minnesota Twins will be the first pitch of the day at 1:10 pm et. The Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks will wrap up Saturday's slate with their meeting starting at 10:10 pm et.
As we always do on Rounding the Bases, I'm going to break down my pick for every single game. Let's dive into it.
Athletics vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Athletics +170
I'm going to take a shot on the underdog A's, who may not be as bad as the odds indicate. They have one of the better bullpens in the Majors, and Joey Estes has been solid for them this year. In fact, he has a lower ERA (4.78) than Bailey Ober (5.13 ERA) who gets the start for the Twins.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Cardinals +150
I know it's blasphemy to bet against the Cubs when they start their elite rookie, Shota Imanaga, but Chicago needs to score at least some runs if they want to win this game and they rank dead last in Major League Baseball in OPS over the last 30 days. I'll take a shot on the Cardinals as underdogs in this one.
Guardians vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Guardians +105
The Blue Jays have been horrific this season. Their offense can't score runs and their bullpen is one of the worst in the Majors. I'll gladly back the Guardians as underdogs. They have the fifth-best OPS over the last 30 days.
Marlins vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Marlins +102
Despite Trevor Rogers having an abysmal start to his 2024 season, I trust him to turn things around more than I trust DJ Herz (6.48 ERA) of the Nationals. I'll back Miami as a small road underdog.
Angels vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Angels +124
I have no interest in backing the Giants as betting favorites when they have Keaton Winn (6.94 ERA) on the mound. I'll take a shot at betting on Los Angeles.
Phillies vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Orioles -180
As good as the Phillies are, we should be cautious betting on them when Taijuan Walker (5.40 ERA) gets the start, especially when they face one of the best offenses in baseball in the Orioles.
Reds vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Reds +114
The Reds offense is starting to heat up while the Brewers offense is starting to cool down. The Reds are 13th in OPS over the last 30 days while the Brewers sit at 19th. Now is the time to invest in Cincinnati.
Tigers vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Astros -135
The Astros have been better than their record indicates and they sound like a great bet at home with Justin Verlander on the mound.
Padres vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Padres +100
The Padres rank sixth in Major League Baseball in OPS over the last 30 days and they should be poised to have another big day against Jose Quintana of the Mets. He has struggled in 2024, sporting a 1-5 record and a 5.29 ERA.
Rays vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Braves -135
The Rays are 29th in OPS over the last 30 days. Feel free to fade them against this Braves offense.
Rangers vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Mariners -130
The Rangers are 28th in OPS over the last 30 days. They could be in for another tough outing against a George Kirby and the Mariners. Now is not the time to bet on the defending champs.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Red Sox +142
The Red Sox offense is better than people think. In fact, they're fourth in the Majors in OPS over the last 30 days. The Yankees have the advantage in starting pitching today, but I still think there's some value on Boston as a home underdog.
Royals vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Royals +180
The Royals' success isn't a fluke. They rank second in the Majors in OPS over the past 30 days. Now, with Seth Lugo (2.36 ERA) on the mound, +180 odds for them to beat the Dodgers is downright disrespectful.
Pirates vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Rockies +142
The Pirates have some exciting players, but let's pump the brakes on their hype. There isn't a big enough gap between these two teams to justify the Rockies being this big of home underdogs.
White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Diamondbacks -155
The White Sox offense continues to be one of the worst in baseball and I don't have any interest in torturing myself by betting on them against a Diamondbacks team that's due for some positive regression.
