Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Bet Royals to Upset Rangers)

Mets vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Mets +128
It's a bold move to bet against the Cubs when Shota Imanaga is pitching, but the Mets offense has been red-hot over the last 30 days, ranking fourth in OPS over that time frame. I'll take a shot on their hot bats at underdog odds.
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Phillies -142
Jordan Montgomery of the Diamondbacks has had a rough season thus far, sporting an ERA of 6.00. The Phillies' offense will be able to take advantage of his pitching woes and win this one at home.
White Sox vs. Tiger Prediction and Pick
- Pick: White Sox +152
This game is a lot closer than the odds indicate. Erick Fedde gets the start for the White Sox today and he's been one of their few bright spots this season, sporting a 5-1 record and a 3.09 ERA. He should have another strong outing against a Tigers offense that's 24th in OPS over the last 30 days.
Rays vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Pirates +110
It's time to sell all your stock on the Rays. Their offense continues to be a bottom-10 unit in the league and I have no faith in them today with Ryan Pepoit (4.57 ERA) on the mound for them. I'll take my chances with the Pirates as home underdogs.
Braves vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Yankees -104
The Braves offense isn't what it used to be, ranking in the bottom half of the Majors in OPS over the past 30 days. Even with Chris Sale (2.98 ERA) on the mound, I'd rather trust the Yankees and their top-ranked offense as slight home underdogs.
Blue Jays vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Guardians -120
The Blue Jays are toast. Their offense is abysmal, their bullpen is one of the worst in the majors, their star players are failing to reach expectations, and the entire team is turning into a dumpster fire. I'll back the Guardians, who are sixth in OPS over the last 30 days.
Mariners vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Marlins +140
I firmly believe the Mariners are one of the most fraudulent teams in the Majors. Their pitching can only carry their offense so far, eventually, they're going to regress. They rank 28th in OPS over the last 30 days. Give me the Marlins as big-time home underdogs.
Red Sox vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Red Sox -108
The Red Sox continue to be one of the more underrated teams in Major League Baseball. They rank fifth in OPS over the last 30 days and should be poised to get the job done today with Kutter Crawford (3.54 ERA) on the mound.
Royals vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Royals +122
No offense has been worse than the Rangers over the last 30 days, ranking dead last in OPS over that time frame. They're an easy fade for me, especially now that they're set as favorites against a feisty Royals squad.
Orioles vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Orioles -164
It's tough to bet against an Orioles team that has an .818 OPS over the last 30 days.
Nationals vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Nationals -120
DJ Herz of the Nationals has looked solid through his first two starts of the year. He makes the Nationals worth a bet as slight road favorites in Colorado.
Brewers vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Brewers +130
The Brewers shouldn't be this big of underdogs with Colin Rea (3.29 ERA) on the mound.
Twins vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Twins -166
Would you believe me if I said the Twins have the third-best OPS in baseball over the last 30 days? Well, it's true. They should be able to keep that offensive momentum going tonight against a lowly Athletics squad.
Angels vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Dodgers -220
Don't overthink tonight's freeway series showdown. The Dodgers are far superior in every which way. An Angels win would be a shocking upset.
