Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Blue Jays Will Complete Sweep vs. Angels)
We're officially in the final stretch of the MLB regular season and today's action will wrap up each team's weekend series'. Teams are vying for playoff spots which makes every single game important if they want a chance at the postseason.
As we always do on Rounding the Bases, I'm going to give you my pick to win every single game set to take place today.
Let's dive into it.
All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Nationals vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Braves -190
I have no interest in betting against the Braves when Reynaldo Lopez (2.05 ERA) is on the mound, especially when they get to take on a lefty starter. That's the case today when the Nationals roll with DJ Herz (4.15 ERA).
The Braves have an OPS of .856 against left-handed pitchers this month, the second-best mark in the Majors. They're poised for a dominant win in this afternoon's NL East showdown.
Reds vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Reds -108
The Pirates offense has struggled lately, ranking 24th in the Majors in OPS this month. With the matchup between starting pitchers largely being a wash, I'll back the better offense in the Reds in a pick'em spot.
Rockies vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Rockies +225
Could the Yankees really lose a series to the Rockies? I think it's worth betting on at north of 2-1 odds.
I firmly believe Austin Gomber is a solid pitcher despite his 4.64 ERA and he's coming into this game having given up two or fewer runs in three of his last four starts. It's also worth noting the Yankees have struggled against lefties this season, ranking just 15th in the Majors in OPS against left-handed pitchers.
Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Diamondbacks +122
I love betting on a red-hot offense when they're underdogs and that's what we have today. The Diamondbacks have the best OPS in the Majors in August at .850. They have a tough challenge ahead of them with Tanner Houck (3.01 ERA) on the mound, but they stand a chance with Merrill Kelly (3.63 ERA) starting for them.
I'll back the better offense at plus-money.
Angels vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Blue Jays -164
The Blue Jays have finally turned their season around now that they have no chance of making the playoffs. They're 11th in the Majors in OPS this month and their young prospects have looked fantastic since getting called up.
Meanwhile, the Angels have been bad all season and continue to be horrific offensively, ranking 27th in OPS this month.
I'll bet the Blue Jays to pull off the series sweep.
Cubs vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Cubs -168
Much like the Blue Jays, the Chicago Cubs have turned things around now that their playoff hopes are dead. They're seventh in the Majors in OPS this month and now they get to face a Marlins team who will be starting Adam Oller, who allowed five earned runs in 4.2 innings in his first start this season.
Rangers vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Rangers +108
I've been on the mountaintops screaming that the Guardians aren't nearly as good as their record indicates and that's starting to show of late, going 4-6 in their last 10 games. They're 28th in the Majors in OPS dating back to the start of last month and it's extremely difficult to continue to win games with that poor of an offense.
I'll back the Rangers as underdogs today to hand them another loss.
Cardinals vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Twins -136
The Twins have an OPS of .776 this month, well above the Cardinals who come in at .700. Zebby Matthews has looked solid for Minnesota so far with a 3.60 ERA. If he can put together another solid start today, they're going to be in a great spot to win this game.
Phillies vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Royals -142
I'm surprised we're able to get the Royals at this price at home. Sure, the Phillies have a better record, but Kansas City has Seth Lugo (3.02 ERA) on the mound and their offense has put up the second best OPS (.800) in the Majors this month.
I won't hesitate to back the Royals in this spot.
Tigers vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Tigers -142
I have no desire to bet on the White Sox. They're dead last in the Majors in OPS this month at .629 as they have been all season. They should be much bigger underdogs than they are in this game.
Brewers vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Brewers -138
The Athletics' offense had an uncharacteristically hot offense in July, but they've cooled off in a big way in August, now ranking 26th in that stat this month. There were times to bet on them as underdogs last month, but that time is over. The Brewers are the far superior team in this spot.
Giants vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Giants +122
Pitching can only carry the mariners so far. They're batting .199 in the month of August, by far the worst mark in the Majors. I have no interest betting on a team as the favorite when they can't bat .200.
Mets vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Padres -118
The Mets offense has cooled down in August, ranking just 16th in OPS this month. The Padres, meanwhile, come in at fourth in that stat, and with Martin Perez on the mound for them today, they should be bigger favorites at home than they are.
Rays vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Dodgers -230
The Rays offense has been horrific. They're 28th in the Majors in OPS this month and things won't get any easier for them today with Jacob Lopez (8.44 ERA) on the mound for them.
Astros vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Astros -124
The Orioles are another offense that has cooled down this month, ranking 17th in OPS in August. They're starting Yusei Kikuchi on the mound today, who has been fantastic for them since being acquired at the deadline. He hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in a single start since joining the Astros.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.