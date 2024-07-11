Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Phillies Will Complete Sweep vs. Dodgers)
As we usually see on Thursday's, the MLB slate is a bit shorter than other days as some teams travel in preparation for their weekend series.
With that being said, there are still 12 games for us to watch and bet on and as we always do on Rounding the Bases, I have a bet locked in for every single one of them. Let's dive into it.
Nationals vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Mets -145
It's a battle of lefties today when MacKenzie Gore (3.83 ERA) of the Nationals takes on David Peterson (3.58 ERA) of the Mets. If you want to bet on the team that has been much better against lefties this season, back the Mets. They rank fourth in the Majors in OPS against lefties this season at .785 while the Nationals come in at 28th (.626).
Guardians vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Tigers -130
The Guardians offense may have the better offense, but with Spencer Howard (5.63 ERA) getting the start against Jack Flaherty (3.24 ERA), the Tigers have the clear advantage in the pitching department and that's enough for me to back them as home favorites in this AL Central matchup.
Rockies vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Rockies +165
Now is the time to back the Rockies as underdogs against the Reds. Austin Gomber has been solid for them this season, sporting an ERA of 4.47. Add that with the fact the Rockies' batting average sits at .244 over the last 30 days while the Reds set at .231 and we could be set up for an upset.
Pirates vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Pirates -130
It's Paul Skenes day! He has a 5-0 record and a 2.12 ERA. Do you really want to bet against the Pirates when they have Skenes on the mound while the Brewers have Aaron Civale and his 5.18 ERA? I certainly don't. Give me Pittsburgh as road favorites.
Blue Jays vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Giants -125
Kevin Gausman sports a disappointing 4.64 ERA on the year and today he'll take on Jordan Hicks (3.47 ERA) of the Giants. That, paired with the Giants offense which has been better than the Jays all season long, makes them the obvious bet in today's series finale.
Dodgers vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Phillies -155
The Phillies can complete the series sweep today and further extend their lead atop the National League. They're in a great spot to do exactly that with Aaron Nola (3.48 ERA) on the mound.
Cubs vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Orioles -140
We're getting a solid price on the Orioles considering they're fourth in OPS in the Majors over the past 30 days while the Cubs are at 26th. They're the much better offense and even have a slight pitching advantage with Albert Suarez (2.48 ERA) taking on Justin Steele (2.95 ERA).
Yankees vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Rays +100
This series has been a matchup between two teams trending in opposite directions. The Rays offense is 11th in the Majors in OPS over the past 30 days while the Yankees rank 20th. Now is the time to buy low on Tampa Bay.
Athletics vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Athletics +180
I think there's some slight betting value on the A's as +180 underdogs today. Their offense has been solid of late, ranking 16th in OPS over the last 30 days and Luis Medina has given them a few decent performances as well, sporting an ERA of 4.37. Should the Red Sox be favored? Absolutely. Should they be -225 favorites? I don't think so.
Marlins vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Astros -185
I would stay far away from betting on the Marlins. They're betting just .221 over the last 30 days while ranking dead last in OPS at .611. It's the Astros or nothing for me in this AL West showdown.
Mariners vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Angels +140
Regression is coming for the Mariners sooner rather than later. They are batting just .201 as a team over the last 30 days. It's tough to continue winning games when you're dead last amongst all 30 teams in batting average.
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Diamondbacks +110
The Diamondbacks are third in the Majors in OPS over the past 30 days at .793 while the Braves come in at 17th at .715 over that same time frame. With Brandon Pfaadt (4.19 ERA) on the mound for Arizona today, I feel confident betting on the DBacks as home underdogs.
