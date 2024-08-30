Royals vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, and Probable Pitchers for Friday, Aug. 30
The Kansas City Royals sit 1.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the AL Central lead and they have a chance to gain some ground if they can win their weekend series against the AL West-leading Houston Astros.
The Astros won the series-opener on Thursday, beating them by a final score of 6-3. Will we see a similar result tonight, or will the Royals bounce back with an important win?
Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Royals vs. Astros Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line:
- Royals +1.5 (-150)
- Astros -1.5 (+125)
Moneyline:
- Royals +152
- Astros -178
Total:
- OVER 7.5 (-108)
- UNDER 7.5 (-112)
Royals vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- Kansas City: Seth Lugo (14-8, 3.19 ERA)
- Houston: Framber Valdez (13-6, 3.27 ERA)
Royals vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 30
- Time: 8:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Kansas City, Space City Home Network
- Royals record: 75-60
- Astros record: 78-55
Royals vs. Astros Key Players to Watch
Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr.: Bobby Witt Jr. has had an unbelievable season, sporting the second-best WAR in the Majors at +8.7 behind only Aaron Judge. He leads the Royals in batting average (.344) and home runs (28) and if he keeps playing at that level, the Royals are going to be a dangerous opponent for anyone to face in the playoffs.
Houston Astros
Framber Valdez: The Astros' ace has been on fire in the second half of the season. He had a 3.66 ERA in the first half and then has posted a 2.40 ERA and a 5-1 record so far in the second half. That's great news for Astros fans and bettors.
Royals vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
Why are the Royals as big of underdogs as they are in this game?
They're third in OPS this month at .799 and now they have Seth Lugo with his 14-8 record and 3.19 ERA. Even considering the Astros have Framber Valdez (3.27 ERA) on the mound, the Royals present plenty of value at their current price tag.
There may not be a better underdog on the board today than the Royals.
Pick: Royals +150
