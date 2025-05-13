Royals vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 13
The Kansas City Royals and Houston Astros continue their three-game series Tuesday, May 13, at Minute Maid Park after a 7-5 Houston victory in the opener.
Kansas City rebounded quickly from a series loss in Boston by jumping all over Houston in Monday’s opener, scoring seven early runs and holding on despite a late Kansas City rally. The Royals hand the ball to Kris Bubic (3-2, 4.93 ERA), who’s proven he’s one of the better arms in the American League through eight starts this season.
Houston counters with Framber Valdez (1-1, 3.86 ERA). Valdez looks to prolong the tremendous command he displayed in his last outing in which he delivered seven innings for one earned run and seven strikeouts.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Tuesday’s matchup.
Royals vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Royals +1.5 (-200)
- Astros -1.5 (+165)
Moneyline
- Royals (+110)
- Astros (-130)
Total
- Over 8 (-115)
- Under 8 (-105)
Royals vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- Royals: Kris Bubic (3-2, 4.93 ERA)
- Astros: Framber Valdez (1-1, 3.86 ERA)
Royals vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 13
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Minute Park Park
- How to Watch (TV): AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports
- Royals Record: 25-18
- Astros Record: 20-20
Royals vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets
- Kris Bubic Over 4.5 Strikeouts
Bubic has pitched at least five innings in all eight of his starts this season, showcasing two exceptional abilities: limiting exit velocity and getting hitters to chase pitches outside the zone. Per Statcast, he’s eliciting an 87.4% average exit velocity while throwing hitters off outside the zone at a 32.2% rate.
The sixth-year Kansas City southpaw will be chomping at the bit for a Houston team that is dead last in exit velocity and is one of the game’s most frequently chasing clubs, ranking No. 8 overall in chase rate.
He’s hit at least five strikeouts in six starts while striking out 8.81 hitters per nine innings.
Bubic is lights out on the road with a 2.01 ERA and .233 average against.
Since undergoing Tommy John surgery, Bubic has reinvented his pitch mix. His sweeper and slider have complemented his fastball and changeup to give a balanced four-pitch arsenal that makes him a confident play on a strikeout total prop against an inconsistent offense.
Royals vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
This has all the makings of a showdown on the mound. Although the series opener got away with Houston’s starting pitching digging itself an early hole while Kansas City’s bullpen slipped in comfortably protecting the lead, I expect things to tighten up on Tuesday with Bubic and Valdez.
Both carry a groove into the matchup as Bubic has tossed back-to-back shutouts. He’s also pitched effectively against the Astros, holding them to a .209 average over 43 at-bats.
I don’t trust this Astros lineup against left-handed pitching — it’s hitting .228 in 184 at-bats.
Framber Valdez isn’t pitching at his peak in 2025, but he’s still limiting high exit velocity per Statcast. Plus, Royals hitters hold a .165 average in 115 at-bats against Valdez throughout his career.
Southpaws aren’t Kansas City’s strong suit either, posting a .235 batting average.
Count on these teams to keep things under control as Bubic and Valdez are supported with two top-five bullpens in their relief (Houston, 3.10 ERA); Kansas City, 2.79 ERA).
Pick: Under 8 (-105 at BetMGM)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.