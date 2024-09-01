Royals vs. Astros Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Sunday, Sept. 1 (Can Houston Sweep?)
The Houston Astros have opened up a five-game lead in the AL West, and they’re on the verge of sweeping the Kansas City Royals, who have lost four in a row, on Sunday.
Kansas City has taken a major step back after briefly leading the AL Central, falling to 2.5 games back of the Cleveland Guardians.
Even though the Royals have a better record than Houston, their playoff spot isn’t nearly as secure since they’re in the wild card race. Can they avoid a sweep – and their fifth straight loss – on Sunday afternoon?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for Sunday’s matchup.
Royals vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Royals +1.5 (-148)
- Astros -1.5 (+124)
Moneyline
- Royals: +140
- Astros: -166
Total
- 8.5 (Over -120/Under +100)
Royals vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- Kansas City: Alec Marsh (7-7, 4.67 ERA)
- Houston: Ronel Blanco (9-6, 3.14 ERA)
Royals vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 1
- Time: 2:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Kansas City, AT&T SportsNet Southwest
- Royals record: 75-62
- Astros record: 74-62
Royals vs. Astros Key Players to Watch
Kansas City Royals
Salvador Perez: With Vinnie Pasquantino now on the injured list, catcher Salvador Perez may be relied on more for his power in this Kansas City offense. The veteran catcher is having a solid 2024 season, hitting .277 with 25 homers and 94 runs batted in. He and Bobby Witt Jr. are the clear leaders in the lineup for this Royals team.
Houston Astros
Ronel Blanco: After a strong start to the season, Blanco has cooled off a bit, posting a 4.25 ERA and 4.17 FIP since the start of July. The Astros are just 5-5 in those Blanco starts, but he’s allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven of those outings. Will that be enough to complete the sweep on Sunday?
Royals vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
The Astros have the pitching advantage in this matchup, even though Blanco hasn’t been as dominant as he was early in the season.
Alec Marsh gets the start for Kansas City, and he comes into this game with a 4.67 ERA – 6.29 since the start of July – allowing 19 runs (17 earned) over his last six outings.
The Royals have been slipping since briefly taking the AL Central lead, and I’m worried about them getting to Blanco considering his floor (two earned runs or fewer in seven of his last 10 starts, 18 of 25 outings overall) this season.
Houston is also elite at home – sitting nine games over .500 – while the Royals have been a .500 team on the road.
I’ll back the Astros to complete the sweep this afternoon.
Pick: Astros Moneyline (-166)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.