Royals vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 4
Kansas City took the series opener from St. Louis on Tuesday with a 10-7 victory that was powered by a six-run fifth inning. The Royals erased a five-run deficit and now look to build on the upset as modest underdogs on Wednesday.
Noah Cameron gets the ball for the Royals as he’s been on a tear since getting recalled from Triple-A, recording four stellar starts in which he allowed one run or less. He’ll challenge Cardinals veteran righty Miles Mikolas, who is rolling off a nine-hit outing in four innings against Baltimore.
Kansas City is regressing from their playoff bid last season, sinking to fourth place of the AL Central while St. Louis is staying on course, sitting five games back in the NL Central.
We’ll break down the odds and give a couple of betting suggestions for this interleague matchup.
Royals vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Royals +1.5 (-196)
- Cardinals -1.5 (+162)
Moneyline
- Royals (+108)
- Cardinals (-126)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-105)
- Under 8.5 (-115)
Royals vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers
- Royals: Noah Cameron (2-1, 1.05 ERA)
- Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (4-2, 3.90 ERA)
Royals vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
- Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN Kansas City, FDSN Midwest
- Royals Record: 32-29
- Cardinals Record: 33-27
Royals vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Miles Mikolas Under 0.5 Walks (+125 at DraftKings)
This is a testy line for modest plus-money value, but if there’s one thing Mikolas is excelling at in this later stage of his career, it’s control. He ranks within the 72 percentile in walk rate, giving up bases on balls at a 2.6 per nine frame pace. I would otherwise be skeptical, but with rain on the rise and a Royals team that has the single fewest walks in the game (144 in 61 games), I am taking the Under on Mikolas’ feel for the zone.
Royals vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
Kansas City has underperformed this season, but their staff is still in the top tier of baseball. The Royals own a team ERA of 3.88, which ranks them No. 8 overall.
According to Statcast, they are the No. 1 team in limiting hard hit rates and exit velocity — something that will come in handy during Wednesday’s heavy rain forecast in St. Louis.
The Cardinals are the No. 9 overall staff in overall ERA at 3.44 and have some of the best command all around in the game; the Cards walk hitters at a 2.57 per nine inning rate.
I’m looking for the runs to come a lot slower on Wednesday with a rookie that’s red-hot out of the minors and a vet that has a plus-five pitching run value on his Statcast profile.
Pick: Under 8.5 (-115 at FanDuel)
